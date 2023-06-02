The Regime Fights Back: Instagram Bans Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s Account

Democrats are so terrified of Robert Kennedy Jr. that their mainstream media has mostly refused to cover him. If they do report on him it usually includes lies and smears about his positions.

Kennedy, the son of former US Attorney General Robert Kennedy, is polling at 20% in the Democrat Primary – and that is with nearly 100% negative coverage by the establishment media. In a recent FOX News poll Kennedy had 16% of the vote against a sitting president. That is unheard of.

Despite his popularity, the Democrat Party has blacklisted him from polls.

CNN calls him a Republican on their chyron.

On Wednesday Instagram took down Robert Kennedy’s account.

Interesting… when we use our TeamKennedy email address to set up @instagram accounts we get an automatic 180-day ban. Can anyone guess why that’s happening? pic.twitter.com/0G8oRnoXTv — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 2, 2023

RFK Jr. thanked Elon for opening Twitter to differing opininions.

.@instagram still hasn’t reinstated my account, which was banned years ago with more than 900k followers. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 2, 2023

Thank you, Elon.

Twitter allows my campaign and me to have a voice. Thank you @elonmusk. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 2, 2023