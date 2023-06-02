The Regime Fights Back: Instagram Bans Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s Account

by
Instagram bans Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s account a major presidential candidate.

Democrats are so terrified of Robert Kennedy Jr. that their mainstream media has mostly refused to cover him.  If they do report on him it usually includes lies and smears about his positions.

Kennedy, the son of former US Attorney General Robert Kennedy, is polling at 20% in the Democrat Primary – and that is with nearly 100% negative coverage by the establishment media.  In a recent FOX News poll Kennedy had 16% of the vote against a sitting president.  That is unheard of.

Despite his popularity, the Democrat Party has blacklisted him from polls.

CNN calls him a Republican on their chyron.

On Wednesday Instagram took down Robert Kennedy’s account.

RFK Jr. thanked Elon for opening Twitter to differing opininions.

Thank you, Elon.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.