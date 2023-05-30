The Regime Is Terrified of Robert Kennedy Jr. Who Is Polling Higher than DeSantis but Ignored by Liberal Pollsters – RFK Jr. Speaks Out (VIDEO)

On Memorial Day hundreds of people flocked to Humphreys by the Bay in San Diego to watch Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy speak at his campaign event.

In his speech, Kennedy paid respect to members of the US military who were killed in action by quoting his uncle President John F. Kennedy, and said “The most important way for us to honor the men and women who gave their lives for our country is to protect the rights that they died to give us.”

Kennedy later on switched gears and talked about how the corporate media has been treating his campaign.

The longtime environmental lawyer stated, “They still treat me as a fringe candidate and they say ‘he doesn’t have a chance’ and they don’t even put me in the polls a lot of times.”

He continued “And I’m way ahead of DeSantis. My numbers are much better than his but he’s treated as a legitimate candidate.”

After his speech concluded Kennedy was given a standing ovation.

Kennedy’s comments regarding being left out of polls comes after a Harvard Poll excluded RFK Jr. from its list of presidential candidate’s.

A recent CNN poll has Kennedy polling at 20% and other polls has the Democratic presidential candidate polling much higher.

