More Dirty Tricks: CNN Labels Robert Kennedy Jr. a Republican in Chyron “Blunder”

Democrats are so terrified of Robert Kennedy Jr. that they have refused to cover him.

Kennedy, the son of former US Attorney General Robert Kennedy, is polling at 20% in the Democrat Primary – and that is with nearly 100% negative coverage by the establishment media. In a recent FOX News poll Kennedy had 16% of the vote against a sitting president. That is unheard of.

Despite his popularity, the Democrat Party has deleted his name from several polls.

And CNN is up to its old tricks.

On Thursday CNN labeled Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. a Republican on its chyron.

Via Mediaite.

Kennedy’s message is resonating with Americans of all political stripes.

On Memorial Day hundreds of people flocked to Humphreys by the Bay in San Diego to watch Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy speak at his campaign event.

In his speech, Kennedy paid respect to members of the US military who were killed in action by quoting his uncle President John F. Kennedy, and said “The most important way for us to honor the men and women who gave their lives for our country is to protect the rights that they died to give us.”

He’s well aware of how he is being treated by the regime media.

NOW – Robert F Kennedy Jr Gets Standing Ovation at His Memorial Day Speech in San Diego "They still treat me as a fringe candidate and they say ‘he doesn't have a chance’ and they don't even put me in the polls a lot of times. And I'm way ahead of DeSantis. My numbers are much… pic.twitter.com/51mVpWvl6C — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 30, 2023

The more people hear RFK, the more his message resonates. The regime knows this. That’s why they are already up to their old tricks.