More Dirty Tricks: CNN Labels Robert Kennedy Jr. a Republican in Chyron “Blunder”

by

Democrats are so terrified of Robert Kennedy Jr. that they have refused to cover him.

Kennedy, the son of former US Attorney General Robert Kennedy, is polling at 20% in the Democrat Primary – and that is with nearly 100% negative coverage by the establishment media.  In a recent FOX News poll Kennedy had 16% of the vote against a sitting president.  That is unheard of.

Despite his popularity, the Democrat Party has deleted his name from several polls.

And CNN is up to its old tricks.

On Thursday CNN labeled Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. a Republican on its chyron.
Via Mediaite.

Kennedy’s message is resonating with Americans of all political stripes.

On Memorial Day hundreds of people flocked to Humphreys by the Bay in San Diego to watch Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy speak at his campaign event.

In his speech, Kennedy paid respect to members of the US military who were killed in action by quoting his uncle President John F. Kennedy, and said “The most important way for us to honor the men and women who gave their lives for our country is to protect the rights that they died to give us.”

He’s well aware of how he is being treated by the regime media.

The more people hear RFK, the more his message resonates. The regime knows this. That’s why they are already up to their old tricks.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.