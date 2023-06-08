Pence Suggests Biden Regime is Slow in Allocating Taxpayers’ Money for Military Support to Ukraine (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Mike Pence officially jumped into the 2024 presidential race.

“Pence on Monday filed the required form with the Federal Election Commission to mount a bid for the Republican presidential nomination, capping months of speeches, visits to Iowa and interviews that fueled speculation of a 2024 run.” CBS News reported.

Mike Pence showed up on a motorcycle in a butch leather jacket with patches over the weekend.

On Wednesday, Mike Pence held a town hall on CNN.

Mike Pence criticized the Biden regime’s approach to Ukraine during the town hall, suggesting that the current regime isn’t investing American taxpayer dollars fast enough to provide necessary military resources to Ukraine.

Pence voiced his discontent with the apparent delay in delivering on promises made by the Biden regime.

“Now, I want to say President Joe Biden has been slow in providing military resources to Ukraine,” Pence said. “They promised 33 Abrams Tanks back in January. They’re still waiting on ’em. We’re still, we’re waiting on F-16s to be transferred from somewhere.”

Warmongers. Pence claims Joe Biden isn’t spending American taxpayer dollars fast enough to “provide military resources to Ukraine”. pic.twitter.com/2QVMdEEUuw — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@RaymondZino) June 8, 2023

According to DOD, Since the start of the Biden regime, the United States has committed over $38.3 billion of taxpayer’s money in security aid to Ukraine. Of this total, over $37.6 billion has been allocated since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Since the beginning of the Biden administration in 2017, the United States has committed over $38.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

During the town hall. Pence told the small audience that he would not pardon the January 6 prisoners — because 18 years for standing outside the US Capitol is NOT ENOUGH!

Screw you, Mike Pence. Please go away.