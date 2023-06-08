Please Go Away: Turncoat Mike Pence Says He Will Not Pardon Jan. 6 Political Prisoners (VIDEO)

Mike Pence held a town hall on CNN on Wednesday night for some reason.

Pence told the small audience that he will not pardon the January 6 prisoners — because 18 years for standing outside the US Capitol is NOT ENOUGH!

Screw you, Mike Pence. Please go away.

Mike Pence is the reason these men and women are in prison today! His weak ass refused to follow the Constitution and “hear the evidence” after he promised he would.

I’ll bet he’s NEVER heard of Rosanne Boyland!

Mike Pence: On the day of January 6 issued a tweet demanding that people leave the Capitol and end the violence. And I said that those that fail to do that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. And I continue to believe that today we cannot ever allow what happened on January 6 to happen again in the heart of our democracy. And I’ll stand by the decisions and the due process of court in our law laws, and I have no interest or no intention of pardoning those that assaulted police officers or vandalized our capital. They need to be answerable to the law.

And… Why is this guy not in prison for taking classified documents?

