Exclusive: Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes Is Being Tortured in DC Gulag Following Conviction – Allegedly at the Orders of Anti-Trump Deputy Warden Landerkin

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was sentenced on Thursday May 25th in Washington DC.

Far-left Obama-appointed US District Judge Amit Mehta on Thursday sentenced Rhodes to 18 years in federal prison. This was after he added extra years to his sentence because he believed Rhodes’ actions amounted to terrorism. This was completely ludicrous. The soulless judge then lectured him on what a danger he was to society.

Rhodes is currently 57. If this kangaroo court’s conviction stands, Rhodes will be 75 when he is released.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes:

** NEVER went inside the US Capitol on January 6.

** He never instructed anyone to go inside the US Capitol.

** He was unarmed as were all of his Oath Keeper associates that day.

** They left their weapons outside of the city in their hotel rooms.

** There was no plan to enter the US Capitol.

** There was no scheme to take over the government with their bare hands.

** There were no pre-planning meetings on how they were going to take over the Capitol.

** The prosecution was a sham.

** There was no evidence of an insurrection – at all!

** The jury was a pool of DC Communists and unhinged left-wing activists who see themselves as victims.

Following his sentencing Stewart Rhodes was moved to the hole where he will not have much access to the outside world. This was after his phone call interview with The Gateway Pundit.

Stewart Rhodes told a trusted source today, “I am still in solitary confinement in the DC jail (South 1). The staff calls it involuntary protective custody. Just met with the housing officer this morning and was finally told WHY I am here: because Deputy Warden Landerkin ordered it (the same deputy warden who was exposed for saying on Twitter she hates J-6’ers and intends to punish us). No reason was given other than Meggs and I have been sentenced. But other J-6 prisoners have also been sentenced but were left in CTF with other J-6 prisoners. So Meggs and I are being singled out for persecution.

There’s more… Stewart added this: “The conditions here in DC jail are terrible. Locked in our cells, alone, except for outdoor recreation in a dog-run cage twice a week, and an indoor cage once a week. Cuffed at all times, even to go take a shower. And put in chains./leg irons often.”

They are torturing Stewart Rhodes. Where is are the human rights groups? Where is Amnesty International? Where is Human Rights Watch?

As TGP previously reported – In December 2021, news broke that the Deputy Warden at the DC Gulag is a raging leftist. Deputy Warden Kathleen Landerkin regularly tweets out vicious attacks at Trump supporters and GOP lawmakers.

She is Deputy Warden at the DC Gulag. Landerkin bragged about denying Republican lawmakers access to the political prisoners — in America!

Deputy Warden also tweeted that she wants white people extinct… Republican white people.

What the hell is she doing in charge of any government prison facility?

Flip the Switch was able to interview Stewart and posted their video on Rumble.

An awesome interview with Stewart Rhodes! We talk about how his “Freedom of Speech” landed him an 18 year prison sentence. He has been convicted of Seditious Conspiracy. He was at the U.S. Capitol as security and never stepped foot inside. Is this a precursor to what they are planing for President Trump? Stewart breaks it all down.

