Oversight Chair James Comer: It’s “Up to Christopher Wray” Whether He Goes to Prison or Not …Send Him to the DC Gulag!

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Monday said the FBI AGAIN refused to hand over the Biden bribery document.

Over the weekend it was reported Chris Wray caved to Comer and agreed to turn over the unclassified document detailing a $5 million criminal plot involving Joe Biden.

Chairman Comer has reviewed the key document and asked the FBI to hand over the record to the custody of the House Oversight so others can review it as he continues his investigation into the Biden crime family.

Comer on Monday said the FBI once again refused to comply so he will initiate contempt of Congress hearings this Thursday.

“At the briefing again, the FBI again refused to hand over the unclassified record to the custody of the House Oversight Committee — and we will now initiate contempt of Congress hearings this Thursday,” Comer said.

On Tuesday Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) told FOX News host Harris Faulkner that it’s “up to Christopher Wray” whether he goes to prison or not.

Chris Wray is NOT above the law. The man should be investigated on numerous fronts.

And, when he is sentenced for obstruction — SEND HIM TO THE DC GULAG!

There are DOZENS of men there who are rotting in prison for attending the Jan. 6 protests in Washington DC. They would love to talk with him

