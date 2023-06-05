BREAKING: COMER: FBI AGAIN Refuses to Hand Over Biden Bribery Document to House Oversight, ‘We Will Initiate Contempt of Congress Hearings’ – STARTING THURSDAY (VIDEO)

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Monday said the FBI AGAIN refused to hand over the Biden bribery document.

Over the weekend it was reported Chris Wray caved to Comer and agreed to turn over the unclassified document detailing a $5 million criminal plot involving Joe Biden.

Chairman Comer has reviewed the key document and asked the FBI to hand over the record to the custody of the House Oversight so others can review it as he continues his investigation into the Biden crime family.

Comer on Monday said the FBI once again refused to comply so he will initiate contempt of Congress hearings this Thursday.

“At the briefing again, the FBI again refused to hand over the unclassified record to the custody of the House Oversight Committee — and we will now initiate contempt of Congress hearings this Thursday,” Comer said.

“Congress must investigate further,” he said.

A reporter asked James Comer if the document shows more Biden family business with other countries.

Comer said the document, which is dated June 30, 2020, suggests a pattern of bribery where payments are being made through shell accounts through multiple banks.

“There’s a term for that — it’s called ‘money laundering,'” Comer said.

“The FBI confirmed the unclassified record alleging then-VP Biden engaged in a $5 million bribery scheme is from a highly credible informant & being used in an ongoing investigation.” Comer said.