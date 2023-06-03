NOT FOOLING ANYONE: Mike Pence Shows Up at Iowa Event for Presidential Candidates on a Motorcycle in a Leather Jacket

Turncoat Mike Pence showed up in Iowa at Joni Ernst’s annual “Roast and Ride” gathering.

Ernst is a disappointing US Senator from Iowa who gleefully sides with Mitch McConnell on every vote. Trump campaigned for her. Don’t expect her to return the favor.

Mike Pence showed up today on a motorcycle in a butch leather jacket with patches.

Dave Weigel posted the photos.

Mike Pence famously lied to Republicans and Trump voters and reneged on his promise to send election results back to the swing states in 2020 to recertify their results.

We all know what happened next.

