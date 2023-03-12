Turncoat Mike Pence Melts Down at Dinner – Says President Trump “Endangered My Family” and “History Will Hold Donald Trump Accountable” For J6

Mike Pence’s Trump Derangement Syndrome has now reached advanced stages as he continues to consider a bid for President.

Pence condemned President Donald Trump for the events surrounding J6 during Saturday night’s Gridiron Dinner, an annual event attended by politicians and journalists. He also claimed Trump put his family in danger.

The news was first reported by the Associated Press.

The former vice-president called Trump’s actions “wrong” and vowed that history will hold Trump responsible for what happened.

President Trump was wrong.

I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.

Pence then slammed Tucker Carlson and other conservative media outlets for sharing the full truth behind what really happened on J6.

It was not, as some would have you believe, tourists visiting the Capitol. Tourists don’t injure 140 police officers by sightseeing. Tourists don’t break down doors to get to the speaker of the House.

It mocks decency to portray it in any other way.

It actually mocks decency to blame Trump and ignore the hard evidence showing the brutality by Capitol Police toward Trump supporters on J6. The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the horrific cruelty since the beginning.

Four patriots were killed by Capitol police in brutal fashion.

Never forget these names.

For those not killed, many suffered traumatic injuries. For example, Victoria White was beaten over 40 times in the face by Capitol Police.

Capitol Police also pushed Derrick Vargo off a wall.

No matter. The former vice-president demanded reporters in the room continue to advance the fallacious Uniparty and corporate media narrative behind J6:

The American people have a right to know what took place at the Capitol on January 6th, and I expect members of the fourth estate to continue to do their job.

Assuming Pence embarks on a presidential run, his political demise cannot come soon enough.