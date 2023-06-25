Speaker McCarthy Calls on US Attorney David Weiss to Testify on Whistleblower Report Weiss Was Blocked from Pursuing Hunter Biden Charges

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called on Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on allegations made by an IRS whistleblower that Weiss told a meeting of investigators that he was being blocked from pursuing charges in the Hunter Biden investigation. McCarthy said if the allegations are proven true they will be part of an impeachment inquiry into Attorney General Merrick Garland’s “weaponization of DOJ” (The Department of Justice.)



The whistleblower, Gary Shapley, memorialized the staff meeting with Weiss in an email and gave the names of those in the meeting to House Way and Means Committee investigators.

Weiss and Attorney General Merrick Garland have denied that Weiss was blocked from pursuing charges against Hunter Biden and that Weiss asked to be appointed special counsel. Garland reiterated his denial at a Justice Department press briefing at noon Friday.

McCarthy’s statement: ” We need to get to the facts, and that includes reconciling these clear disparities. U.S. Attorney David Weiss must provide answers to the House Judiciary Committee. If the whistleblowers’ allegations are true, this will be a significant part of a larger impeachment inquiry into Merrick Garland’s weaponization of DOJ.”

McCarthy was responding to a statement by Shapley’s attorneys that was released Friday afternoon within hours of Garland’s comments at the Justice Department press briefing that named those in the meeting with Weiss after Garland told reporters he had given Weiss full authority to bring charges against Hunter Biden in whichever jurisdiction he desired.

Statement from IRS Agent Gary Shapley’s legal team June 23, 2023

“In an October 7, 2022, meeting at the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Attorney David Weiss told six witnesses he did not have authority to charge in other districts and had thus requested special counsel status. Those six witnesses include Baltimore FBI Special Agent in Charge Tom Sobocinski and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ryeshia Holley, IRS Assistant Special Agent in Charge Gary Shapley and Special Agent in Charge Darrell Waldon, who also independently and contemporaneously corroborated Mr. Shapley’s account in an email, now public as Exhibit 10, following p. 148 of his testimony transcript. Mr. Shapley would have no insight into why Mr. Weiss’s would make these statements at the October 7, 2022 meeting if they were false. That Mr. Weiss made these statements is easily corroborated, and it is up to him and the Justice Department to reconcile the evidence of his October 7, 2022 statements with contrary statements by Mr. Weiss and the Attorney General to Congress.” – Mark D. Lytle, Nixon Peabody LLP & Jason Foster and Tristan Leavitt, Empower Oversight

Jason Foster, one of Shapley’s attorneys, responded to McCarthy Sunday afternoon, “No “if” needed. Gary Shapley provided documents to support his testimony. @TheJusticeDept, @JusticeOIG, the IRS, and its IG have much more corroboration in their files. Gary told the truth, it’s verifiable, and no one has offered a shred of evidence contradicting any of it.’

On Friday, Foster posted the Exhibit 10 email dated October 7, 2022 that included corroboration by Shapley’s boss (on October 11) who also attended the meeting, “Big problem for @TheJusticeDept: its “Weiss was the decider” talking point is merely a bald assertion. But, Gary Shapley and his supervisor both confirmed in a now-public email at the time that Weiss told 7 senior officials he was *not* the decider. Email below…See bold/underline: “Weiss stated that he is not the deciding person on whether charges are filed.”

Excerpt from Weiss’ letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) dated June 7, 2023 (via Axios):