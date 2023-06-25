Whistleblower Lawyer: US Attorney David Weiss Said He Is Not the Deciding Official on Whether Charges are Filed Against Hunter Biden (VIDEO)

Mark Lyte, an attorney for IRS whistleblower Gary Shapely appeared on Fox News to discuss the DOJ’s sweetheart deal extended to Hunter Biden.

Lyte told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that US Attorney David Weiss, the Trump-appointed Delaware prosecutor assigned to Hunter Biden’s case, said he had no power to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

Whistleblower Gary Shapely said David Weiss disclosed this to him on one of his in-person meetings with the US Attorney.

“United States Attorney Weiss was present for the meeting. He surprised us by telling us on the charges, quote, ‘I’m not the deciding official on whether charges are filed,’ unquote.”

US Attorney General Merrick Garland however has insisted David Weiss had full authority to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

Garland said under oath that Weiss had full authority to charge Hunter Biden.

“Weiss said he tried to go to the DC US Attorney’s office and they wouldn’t approve it. And he was trying to go charge it elsewhere in California – and he was trying to seek special counsel authority and that got denied and so this was a shocker to the agents who were present,” Mark Lyte told Fox News.

Biden’s corrupt Justice Department ended up charging Hunter Biden with two misdemeanors for tax-related crimes.

The gun charge was treated as a diversion case which means Hunters doesn’t even have to plead guilty to the charge.

