Mark Zuckerberg Agrees to Fight Elon Musk in Cage Match (No, This is Not the Babylon Bee)

Twitter owner Elon Musk recently tweeted that he would be “up for a cage fight” with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, about the Facebook founder has now posted that he is ready to go.

Over on Instagram, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption, “send me location.”

The Verge reports that they have confirmed Zuckerberg’s tweet was not a joke.

“The story speaks for itself,” Meta spokesperson Iska Saric told the outlet.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Musk responded to a screenshot of Zuckerberg’s post by saying, “Vegas Octagon.” He added, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

Zuckerberg has reportedly been training in Brazilian Ju Jitsu for about a year.

The beef began when it was revealed Meta is working on an app called “Threads” that will basically be a complete rip-off of Twitter.

During a staff meeting earlier this month, Meta’s chief product officer Chris Cox took a dig at Musk when he told employees the company thinks creators want a version of Twitter that is “sanely run,” to massive cheers.

“I’ve always thought that Twitter should have a billion people using it,” Zuckerberg also said during a recent podcast interview with Lex Fridman.

The Verge report noted, “In terms of tech billionaire CEOs literally fighting, Musk versus Zuckerberg would be as good as it gets. Musk, 51, has the upper hand on Zuckerberg in terms of sheer physical size, and he has talked about being in ‘real hard-core street fights’ when he was growing up in South Africa. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg, 39, is an aspirational MMA fighter who is already winning Jiu-Jitsu tournaments. He also claims to have recently completed the grueling ‘Murph Challenge’ workout in just under 40 minutes.”