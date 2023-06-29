Looking Back: “We’re Coming For Your Children” Group, The Radical Faeries, was Founded by a “Man-Boy Loving” Marxist

Over the weekend, “Pride” parades occupied the streets of some large metropolitan cities across the Untied States. As reported by The Gateway Pundit, one such event in New York City was shared by the Timcast News Twitter:

NYC Drag Marchers chant “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” https://t.co/ucK1qM4fv5 pic.twitter.com/OhBguhWwZY — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) June 24, 2023

NBC News was quick to come to the defense of the radical group and defend their actions as just “one voice that was louder than the crowd.” It is clear from the video that it is more than just “one voice” over the rest. You can literally read their lips. Furthermore, just five short (real short!) paragraphs later, in paradoxical fashion, NBC cites “long time parade attendees and gay rights activists” that said “the ‘coming for your children’ chant has been used for years at Pride events.”

More interestingly, however, is later in the article where NBC noted that the “Radical Faeries” is one of the groups that organized this event. The Radical Faeries is a “semipublic gay community through which the rights of homosexuals were coupled with ideas of spiritual renewal and New Age practices.” The group was founded by long-time gay rights activists Harry Hay, who died in 2002.

According to Britannica:

Hay was born in England, he moved as a young boy to California with his family, and he later attended Stanford University. However, due to health reasons, he left college in 1932. The next year he discovered Marxism, which he believed would support homosexuality under its principles. Hay was later introduced to the Communist Party (CPUSA) … Hay resumed his role as a gay rights pioneer and leader in 1969 when he helped found the Los Angeles-based Gay Liberation Front. However, he was disappointed in the measured spirit of the 1970s gay movements. As a result, Hay cofounded the Radical Faeries”

Being a Communist is controversial enough, especially considering at the time Hay joined the Marxist ‘religion’, he was forbidden from being a member of the CPUSA as a gay man, so he took a wife as cover. But there was still another facet of Hay’s life that isn’t oft talked about but is something that sheds some light on the “we’re coming for your children!” groomer chants seen by the Radical Faeries organization he co-founded:

A champion for a diverse homosexual identity, Hay often waded into contentious debates, notably by advocating for such controversial organizations as the North American Man-Boy Love Association (NAMBLA), a pro-pederasty group.

Now it makes sense. Hay wasn’t officially a member of NAMBLA, however, he did speak at NAMBLA conferences in 1984, 1986, and 1994 in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York, respectively. In his 1984 speech (I must warn you before reading this speech…it is very disturbing), speaking of his childhood and the “probably five or six times” he was molested, he said:

I mention that because I think that the twelve-year-old, thirteen-year-old boy approaching puberty knows very well that there are things about himself that he needs to find out, that he needs to discover, and he wants very much to reach out and find someone who will give this to him…He already has the instinct to know that a great many of the things that he feels in himself are things he cannot share with anybody. He feels that the thing that he is he is alone in the world, that he cannot share it with his parents, he cannot share it with his teachers, he cannot share it with many, even most, people. But he needs to look for that someone with whom he can share. … This is something that in our own past as gay people we all must have experienced one way or another. We do have this sense of loyalty. We do have this gay way of being manipulated or being exploited; molested we are not. Being brainwashed we are not. We are actually participants in this little game….

Hay’s speech is nothing shy of an attempt to normalize adult men molesting pre-pubescent boys in the name of helping them discover themselves, in Hay’s case, it occurred in a community pool using an underwater “hold your breath” game, groom them into believing sexual activity with a grown-man is a learning experience…someone with “whom he can share.”

So before NBC sticks up for such a disgusting chant as “we’re coming for your children” and writes it off as if its just “one of many provocative expressions used to regain control of slurs against LGBTQ people”, perhaps they need to examine the history of the organization shouting this, and especially the Marxist pro-pederasty co-founder.