Topless Drag Queens and Trans Activists “We’re Here, We’re Queer and We’re Coming After Your Children” at Annual NYC Pride March (VIDEO)

The next time some liberal tells you radical-left LGBTQ individuals want nothing to do with your children, just share this story with them.

The Daily Mail reported that drag queens and trans activists marched through the East Villages Tomkins Square Park during the annual New York City Drag March on Friday with hundreds in attendance.

Timcast shared a particularly vile incident where several marchers can be heard chanting: “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” for several seconds. One topless female is dancing while making the chant while others laugh and join in.

WATCH:

NYC Drag Marchers chant “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” https://t.co/ucK1qM4fv5 pic.twitter.com/OhBguhWwZY — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) June 24, 2023

Timcast News CEO Tim Pool hit the nail on the head with this pithy comment regarding the video:

We are like “they are groomers.” They are like ‘We are coming for your children.’ So we all agree they are groomers.

We are like “they are groomers” They are like “we are coming for your children” So we all agree they are groomers https://t.co/4InaQ1oN9T — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 24, 2023

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said this sick display makes passing the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” paramount. This legislation, which is sponsored by MTG, would criminalize genital mutilation and chemical castration of minor children.

“We’re here we’re queer and we’re coming for your children!” This movement grooms minors to have mastectomies and castration and fuels a multi billion dollar medical child abuse industry. Pass the Protect Children’s Innocence Act. Let kids be kids. pic.twitter.com/dpgomnLnqI — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 24, 2023

Social media took note of the pure evil on display:

This is what EVIL looks like…. “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.” pic.twitter.com/G5o3fKwIoa — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 24, 2023

This is absolutely sickening & it’s pure evil! “We are here. We are queer. We are coming for your children.” This MUST be stoped NOW! I’m NO LONGER proud! This makes me & MOST LGB people angry. We want to be immediately disassociated from this madness! https://t.co/gp1Cjzg0tQ — Bill White (@BillWhiteUSA) June 24, 2023

If their was any doubt that the #LGBTQ was coming for your children, just pause and listen. What consenting adults do in their bedroom is their biz.

The indoctrination and mutilation of children is pure evil. https://t.co/jhIxjitdoI — Ranger (@Ranger_Vapes) June 24, 2023

As the Post Millennial notes, this incident is reminiscent of when the San Francisco Gay Mens Chorus released a song in July 2021 proclaiming that they’ll “convert your children” and that is the “Gay agenda.” Here were their exact words: