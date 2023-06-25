Topless Drag Queens and Trans Activists “We’re Here, We’re Queer and We’re Coming After Your Children” at Annual NYC Pride March (VIDEO)

Credit: Tim Cast

The next time some liberal tells you radical-left LGBTQ individuals want nothing to do with your children, just share this story with them.

The Daily Mail reported that drag queens and trans activists marched through the East Villages Tomkins Square Park during the annual New York City Drag March on Friday with hundreds in attendance.

Timcast shared a particularly vile incident where several marchers can be heard chanting: “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” for several seconds. One topless female is dancing while making the chant while others laugh and join in.

WATCH:

Timcast News CEO Tim Pool hit the nail on the head with this pithy comment regarding the video:

We are like “they are groomers.” They are like ‘We are coming for your children.’ So we all agree they are groomers.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said this sick display makes passing the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” paramount. This legislation, which is sponsored by MTG, would criminalize genital mutilation and chemical castration of minor children.

Social media took note of the pure evil on display:

As the Post Millennial notes, this incident is reminiscent of when the San Francisco Gay Mens Chorus released a song in July 2021 proclaiming that they’ll “convert your children” and that is the “Gay agenda.” Here were their exact words:

We’re coming for them. We’re coming for your children. We’re coming for them. We’re coming for them. We’re coming for your children.

