VOTE PASSES! US House of Represetatives Votes to Censure Adam Schiff – 213 Republicans Vote “Yes” to Seal the Deal!

The US House is scheduled to vote to censure Adam Schiff on Wednesday night.

Earlier today, the bill to censure Adam Schiff for repeated lies about Trump-Russia collusion survived a motion to table. The vote will now go to the House Floor.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a pregnant freshman Republican lawmaker, pushed the censure.

This is FL @RepLuna, the author of the Adam Schiff Censure bill It’s her 1st term & she isn’t there to play nice When her Schiff Censure bill died last week, she didn’t quit She punched back & refiled Sometime it takes a 34 y/o Veteran who is 7 months pregnant to fight for us pic.twitter.com/XjMMawAHiN — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 21, 2023

The House of Representatives has voted 213-209 to censure Adam Schiff “for abusing and exploiting his official position and bringing dishonor to the House of Representatives.”

Serial liar Adam Schiff will now face an ethics investigation.

213-209: The House votes to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) over his handling and public statements regarding the Trump-Russia investigation and Trump’s first impeachment. The vote makes Schiff just the third congressperson this century to face that formal rebuke from the House. pic.twitter.com/f8vSJAlrrX — The Recount (@therecount) June 21, 2023

** The US House of Representatives live stream is here.