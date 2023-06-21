VOTE PASSES! US House of Represetatives Votes to Censure Adam Schiff – 213 Republicans Vote “Yes” to Seal the Deal!

The US House is scheduled to vote to censure Adam Schiff on Wednesday night.

Earlier today, the bill to censure Adam Schiff for repeated lies about Trump-Russia collusion survived a motion to table. The vote will now go to the House Floor.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a pregnant freshman Republican lawmaker, pushed the censure.

The House of Representatives has voted 213-209 to censure Adam Schiff “for abusing and exploiting his official position and bringing dishonor to the House of Representatives.”

Serial liar Adam Schiff will now face an ethics investigation.

