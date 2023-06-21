Bill to Censure Adam Schiff Survives Motion to Table, Set for Full Debate – Schiff Responds: “I Take it as a Badge of Honor… This Says that I’m Effective” (VIDEO)

Earlier Wednesday, The Gateway Pundit reported that the wannabe senator from Southern California, Adam Schiff, will face judgment again after he dodged receiving a public rebuke from his colleagues a week ago.

“I have called up my censure motion and will be bringing the vote to hold Adam Schiff accountable to the floor [Wednesday],” Rep. Luna announced on Twitter Tuesday night.

In a statement, she expressed confidence in securing the necessary votes, with several colleagues indicating their support for the motion.

“I have spoken to many of my colleagues. A majority of the 20 will be changing their vote to support the motion, as well as other Members who were not in town for the initial vote have let me/my office know they will be voting with us,” Luna said.

“We have secured the number of votes needed to censure Adam Schiff and refer him to Ethics,” she added.

On Wednesday, the resolution to censure Adam Schiff survived the motion to table and is set for debate at 5:30 PM today.

🚨BREAKING: Adam Schiff Censure Bill has *survived* the “motion to table” & will be fully debated around 5:30 PM today Last week’s bill failed at this stage after the Coward 20 stopped it, but this time ZERO Republicans voted against it Big progress – Almost there! — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 21, 2023

WATCH:

This is FL @RepLuna, the author of the Adam Schiff Censure bill It’s her 1st term & she isn’t there to play nice When her Schiff Censure bill died last week, she didn’t quit She punched back & refiled Sometime it takes a 34 y/o Veteran who is 7 months pregnant to fight for us pic.twitter.com/XjMMawAHiN — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 21, 2023

In an interview, serial liar Adam Schiff stated that he views his censure as a badge of honor because it shows how effective he is at lying.

“I take it as a badge of honor because this says that I’m effective. They go after people they think are effective,” said Schiff.

“I exposed the corruption of the former president. I led the first impeachment trial, the former president to the first bipartisan vote to remove a president in U. S. History. And I’m proud of that work. And I would do it again,” he added.

WATCH: