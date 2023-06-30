Another day, another leak.

Jack Smith is reportedly preparing to hit President Trump with 45 additional charges as a ‘backup plan’ should Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, delay or thwart the classified documents case currently in the Southern District of Florida.

The additional charges are expected “in the coming weeks,” The Independent reported.

President Trump was recently indicted on 37 federal counts in a Florida court in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

According to the latest leak, the special counsel’s prosecutors are preparing a “superseding indictment” – a separate set of charges against Trump in the Southern District of Florida.

Jack Smith’s prosecutors may also bring additional charges against Trump in a different venue if they feel Judge Aileen Cannon is being too fair to Trump.

This is the same theory that corrupt prosecutor Andrew Weissmann recently floated.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

Jack Smith however did not charge Trump with dissemination of the national defense information related to documents stored at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club.

According to the indictment reviewed by this reporter, In July 2021, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, during an audio-recorded meeting with a reporter and two staffers, Trump “showed and described a “plan of attack” that Trump said was prepared for him by the DoD and a senior military official.”

The Florida indictment did not include a charge for the so-called ‘Iran memo’ – so Jack Smith can hit Trump with charges in another venue outside of Florida.

The Independent reported: