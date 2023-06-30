LEAK: Jack Smith Preparing to Hit Trump with 45 More Charges as ‘Back-Up Plan’ in Classified Documents Case

Another day, another leak.
Jack Smith is reportedly preparing to hit President Trump with 45 additional charges as a ‘backup plan’ should Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, delay or thwart the classified documents case currently in the Southern District of Florida.
The additional charges are expected “in the coming weeks,” The Independent reported.
President Trump was recently indicted on 37 federal counts in a Florida court in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.
According to the latest leak, the special counsel’s prosecutors are preparing a “superseding indictment” – a separate set of charges against Trump in the Southern District of Florida.
Jack Smith’s prosecutors may also bring additional charges against Trump in a different venue if they feel Judge Aileen Cannon is being too fair to Trump.
This is the same theory that corrupt prosecutor Andrew Weissmann recently floated.
Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.
Jack Smith however did not charge Trump with dissemination of the national defense information related to documents stored at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club.
According to the indictment reviewed by this reporter, In July 2021, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, during an audio-recorded meeting with a reporter and two staffers, Trump “showed and described a “plan of attack” that Trump said was prepared for him by the DoD and a senior military official.”
The Florida indictment did not include a charge for the so-called ‘Iran memo’ – so Jack Smith can hit Trump with charges in another venue outside of Florida.
The Independent reported:
The Department of Justice is prepared to seek indictments against multiple figures in former president Donald Trump’s orbit and may yet bring additional charges against the ex-president in the coming weeks, The Independent has learned.
According to sources familiar with the matter, the department has made preparations to bring what is known as a “superseding indictment” — a second set of charges against an already-indicted defendant that could include more serious crimes — against the ex-president in the Southern District of Florida.
But prosecutors may also choose to bring additional charges against Mr Trump in a different venue, depending on how they feel the case they have brought against him in is proceeding.
The Independent understands that prosecutors’ decision on whether to seek additional charges from a grand jury — and where to seek them — will depend in part on whether they feel the Trump-appointed district judge overseeing the case against him in the Southern District of Florida, Aileen Cannon, is giving undue deference to the twice-impeached, now twice-indicted former president.