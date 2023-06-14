‘Back Up Plan For Jack Smith’ – Corrupt Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann Floats More Serious Federal Charges Against Trump in New Jersey

Corrupt prosecutor Andrew Weissmann on Wednesday floated additional and more serious federal charges against Trump in New Jersey.

Special Counsel Jack Smith last week indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami.

News of the Florida grand jury was leaked to the media just days before Trump was hit with 37 federal charges in Miami.

Up until last week it was reported Jack Smith only had a grand jury in DC hearing evidence in the classified documents case.

Jack Smith reportedly hit a roadblock and was unable to bring certain charges in DC since Mar-a-Lago is located in West Palm Beach so he empaneled a grand jury in Florida to ‘get Trump.’

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

Jack Smith however did not charge Trump with dissemination of the national defense information related to documents stored at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club.

According to the indictment reviewed by this reporter, In July 2021, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, during an audio-recorded meeting with a reporter and two staffers, Trump “showed and described a “plan of attack” that Trump said was prepared for him by the DoD and a senior military official.”

Trump allegedly said he could have declassified the document while he was president, “Now I can’t, you know, but this is “still a secret.”

Also according to the indictment, in August or September 2021, at the NJ golf club, Trump showed a rep from his PAC a “classified map related to a military operation and told the representative that he should not be showing to the representative…”

Trump never disseminated national defense information but Andrew Weissmann said Jack Smith could bring more serious charges against Trump in New Jersey.

“The legal uncertainties that surround bringing charges in Florida for dissemination of national-security secrets in Bedminster leaves open the possibility that charges might yet be brought in New Jersey—a backup plan of sorts for Smith. If Aileen Cannon, the Florida judge assigned to the case, were to seek to pocket-veto the charges before her by, say, scheduling the trial for after the 2024 presidential election, the special counsel would be able to sidestep her tactic by proceeding with charges in New Jersey.” Andrew Weissmann co-wrote in an op-ed for The Atlantic.

Andrew Weissmann was involved in some of the most egregious corruption scandals in US history.

Weissmann was involved in FBI activities with the mob in New York in the 1990s. He was a key member of the Enron Task Force in the early 2000s and also was involved in the sale of Uranium One under Obama.

After all of his corrupt acts, Weissmann then led the corrupt Mueller Special Counsel and he is likely behind the scenes still working to jail Trump.