Laughlin Air Force Base to Host “Pride Parade” With “Parade Route Around Base Housing”

In March 2023, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and General Milley testified before the Armed Services Committee about a multitude of concerns. During their testimony, Congressman Matt Gaetz noted a cancelled Drag Queen event to be hosted for kids at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Gen. Milley seemed unaware of the event that was cancelled and seemed to express interest in stopping further events from occurring.

However, while the United States continues to send billions to Ukraine to fund their fight against Russia, the U.S. military continues supporting and promoting LGBT causes on bases around the country. Ironically, earlier this month, The Gateway Pundit reported that the Mockingbird Media is finally acknowledging Ukraine’s support of Nazism and their anti-LGBT marriage position after losing a European Court of Human Rights lawsuit.

The latest example of our “woke” U.S. military takes place in Texas. A “Pride Parade” is set to take place on Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio on June 30th, at 1400 (2pm). While most airmen and personnel will be on base at work, children will be at home on summer break. The parade will take a route exclusively around on base housing during that time.

It seems the event is being hosted and coordinated directly by the United States Air Force as the poster lists two enlisted personnel as “contacts” for questions regarding the event. Congress should inquire with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and General Milley as to whether or not any directives were issued regarding the funding of events based on a person’s sexuality and why promotions like this are continuing in our armed forces.

Laughlin Air Force Base has scheduled a gay pride parade for June 30. The parade route will take place in the housing area where service members and their families live. pic.twitter.com/Axal5bJzs1 — TRMLX (@realtrmlx) June 9, 2023

According to the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Division, “Other Gender Identity Disorders” in the military have skyrocketed, especially amongst the Army and Air Force. Disorders have quadrupled since 2020.

During the same time, “Transsexualism” in the military has also seen a steady rise since 2020 in the Army, Navy and Marines, with the a substantial spike in the Air Force.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to one of the named airmen who’s listed as a point of contact on the poster, to inquire how high up the chain of command approval for this event went. We have not received back correspondence as of publication but will update accordingly.