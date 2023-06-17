Laughlin Air Force Base to Host “Pride Parade” With “Parade Route Around Base Housing”

In March 2023, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and General Milley testified before the Armed Services Committee about a multitude of concerns. During their testimony, Congressman Matt Gaetz noted a cancelled Drag Queen event to be hosted for kids at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Gen. Milley seemed unaware of the event that was cancelled and seemed to express interest in stopping further events from occurring.
Matt Gaetz Grills Military Brass on Drag Shows and Racism – General Milley Commits to End Drag Queen Story Hour on US Military Bases
However, while the United States continues to send billions to Ukraine to fund their fight against Russia, the U.S. military continues supporting and promoting LGBT causes on bases around the country. Ironically, earlier this month, The Gateway Pundit reported that the Mockingbird Media is finally acknowledging Ukraine’s support of Nazism and their anti-LGBT marriage position after losing a European Court of Human Rights lawsuit.
The latest example of our “woke” U.S. military takes place in Texas. A “Pride Parade” is set to take place on Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio on June 30th, at 1400 (2pm). While most airmen and personnel will be on base at work, children will be at home on summer break. The parade will take a route exclusively around on base housing during that time.
It seems the event is being hosted and coordinated directly by the United States Air Force as the poster lists two enlisted personnel as “contacts” for questions regarding the event. Congress should inquire with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and General Milley as to whether or not any directives were issued regarding the funding of events based on a person’s sexuality and why promotions like this are continuing in our armed forces.
Laughlin Air Force Base has scheduled a gay pride parade for June 30. The parade route will take place in the housing area where service members and their families live. pic.twitter.com/Axal5bJzs1
— TRMLX (@realtrmlx) June 9, 2023
According to the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Division, “Other Gender Identity Disorders” in the military have skyrocketed, especially amongst the Army and Air Force. Disorders have quadrupled since 2020.
During the same time, “Transsexualism” in the military has also seen a steady rise since 2020 in the Army, Navy and Marines, with the a substantial spike in the Air Force.
1. @DeptofDefense New #DMED
➖ICD 10: F64.8 OTHER GENDER IDENTITY ➖DISORDERS QUADRUPLED among active duty ➖service members since 2020. @USArmy skyrockets.
HT, Billy M.@MaraMacie @JordanLkarr @ARKloster @RepMattGaetz @matthewlohmeier @LTCTheresaLong @RobManess @realtrmlx pic.twitter.com/A1h1z3HEwL
— Ted (@ted_macie) June 15, 2023
The Gateway Pundit has reached out to one of the named airmen who’s listed as a point of contact on the poster, to inquire how high up the chain of command approval for this event went. We have not received back correspondence as of publication but will update accordingly.