Matt Gaetz Grills Military Brass on Drag Shows and Racism – General Milley Commits to End Drag Queen Story Hour on US Military Bases

Matt Gaetz took General Milley and Secretary Lloyd Austin to the woodshed during Wednesday’s House Armed Service Committee hearing.

Rep. Gaetz (R-FL) opened his questioning by grilling Secretary Austin on the thousands of military personnel he fired for noting taking the experimental COVID vaccines. Today the military under Joe Biden and Lloyd Austin are not able to reach enlistment goals but they still won’t call back the men and women they unjustly fired for not taking the dangerous clot shots.

Matt Gaetz then was able to push General Milley to commit to ending his drag queen story hours on US military bases.

Matt Gaetz: How much taxpayer money should go to funding drag queen story hours on military bases? Lloyd Austin: Drag queen story hour is not something the department funds. Matt Gaetz: Wait a second. That’s not what the record seems to suggest… Who funded these things? Sec. Austin: Listen drag shows is not something the Department of Defense supports or funds. Matt Gaetz: Then why are they having them on military bases? I just showed you the evidence. Why are they happening? Sec. Austin: I will say again. This is not something we support or fund. Matt Gaetz: So you think hosting a drag queen story hour on military bases is not supporting a drag queen story hour? Sec. Austin: I stand by what I just said. Matt Gaetz: You might stand by it but it belies the evidence.

During the same exchange, General Milley admitted he was “unaware” these events were occurring on military installations but committed to ending Drag Queen Story Hours on military installations altogether.

The US military has been hosting drag shows for years now.

Once again, Matt Gaetz was locked and loaded and blasted the two unimpressive military leaders.

What a disgrace.