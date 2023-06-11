Kamala Harris All Smiles with Alexander Soros

Since she spends no time or effort securing the U.S. border, “Border Czar” Kamala Harris has plenty of time on her calendar to mingle with globalists.

Last week Harris was all smiles when she met with Alexander Soros, heir of billionaire Democrat mega-donor George Soros.

Soros has been linked to the open borders movement, anti-Trump movements, anti-DeSantis groups, anti-police District Attorneys, anti-speech movements, etc. It’s as if Soros is behind the collapse of Western cilization. Satan would be pleased.

The Gateway Pundit reported Alex has quietly become a de-facto White House “ambassador,” making at least 17 visits there on behalf of the far-left kingmaker since President Joe Biden took office.

Soros tweeted about the encounter, “Great to catch up Madame Vice President.”

Great to catch up with Madame Vice President, @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/857S5lvuv6 — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) June 6, 2023

The New York Post reports:

The vice president did not acknowledge the sit-down on her public schedule, and a spokeswoman for her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Harris quietly met last year with several wealthy donors from her past political campaigns, including Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple cofounder Steve Jobs; and Vanessa Getty, the wife of billionaire oil magnate Billy Getty. The younger Soros, 37, has made at least a dozen other visits to the White House, according to official visitor logs, including to attend a swanky state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron late last year.

Alex has been tapped to run his father’s $25 billion empire. According to Newsmax, Alex says that “he’s more political than his father and that he will broaden his father’s liberal influence and embrace even more causes.”