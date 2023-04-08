Confirmed: Alex Soros Held Several Documented Meetings at the Biden White House

George and Alex Soros and Nancy Pelosi
According to White House records, Alex Soros has held several meetings at the Biden White House.
Alex is the famous son and heir of George Soros, his cunning and extremely dangerous billionaire father.
Soros has been linked to the open borders movement, anti-Trump movements, anti-DeSantis groups, anti-police District Attorneys, anti-speech movements, etc. It’s as if Soros is behind the collapse of Western cilization. Satan would be pleased.
The New York Post reported:
A son of billionaire George Soros has quietly become a de-facto White House “ambassador,” making at least 14 visits there on behalf of the far-left kingmaker since President Joe Biden took office, records reviewed by The Post show.
Alexander Soros — a prolific Democratic fundraiser in his own right who likes to boast about his relationships with world leaders on social media — scored at least a dozen meetings with White House officials in 2022, according to recently updated White House visitor logs. Soros, 37, also participated in two other confabs there in late 2021, the records show.
His latest trips include visiting Dec. 1 with then-White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain’s advisor Nina Srivastava, who also worked on Biden’s presidential campaign, the logs show.
Later that evening. the younger Soros was one of 330 people who attended a lavish state dinner on the White House South Lawn hosted by the president and First Lady Jill Biden honoring French President Emmanuel Macron and Macron’s wife, Brigitte.
A day later, Alexander Soros — who chairs the powerful, liberal grant-making network Open Society Foundations founded by his dad — met with both Advisor to the Counselor of President Mariana Adame and Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer, records show.