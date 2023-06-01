George Soros’ Son Alex Soros Has Reportedly Visited the Biden White House 17 Times

Alex Soros, the son of left-wing billionaire George Soros, has reportedly visited the Biden White House 17 times since Biden took office.

In April, it was reported that he had visited several times.

It says a lot about the Democrats and the Biden administration that Alex Soros has been such a regular guest. He is very much like his father, when it comes to politics, and you know he wasn’t dropping by the White House for tea.

Breitbart News reports:

Report: George Soros’ Son Visited Joe Biden’s White House at Least 17 Times George Soros’ son, Democrat megadonor Alex Soros, reportedly visited the White House at least 17 times since President Joe Biden assumed office. White House visitor logs show Alex Soros, chair of his father’s far-left Open Society Foundations, maintains a high degree of influence with the Biden administration. Over the course of more than two years, Alex Soros visited the White House at least 17 times, according to visitor logs obtained by Fox News: Alex’s most recent visits include three meetings between February 8th and 10th, records released Tuesday show. The visitor logs list Jon Finer, the principal deputy national security adviser; Jordan Finkelstein, special assistant to the president and the chief of staff for senior Biden adviser Anita Dunn; and Mariana Adame, the adviser to the counselor of the president, as the individuals who greeted Alex. It remains unclear precisely who Alex may have met with for the sessions, as the records can contain White House staff who book appointments, meet the guests and take them to other personnel.

What do you suppose he is discussing with people at the White House?

NEW: George Soros' son has visited the White House at least 17 times since Biden took office, records show Reporting from @JoeSchoffstall and me https://t.co/PVWXNludol — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) May 31, 2023

George Soros son, Alex, has visited the White House 17 times since Joe Biden has taken office. That tells you a lot about what is happening to this country! — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) May 31, 2023

The Soros family gets this kind of access because they give a lot of money to the Democrats.

They do not have a pro-traditional America agenda.