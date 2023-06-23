JUST-IN: Abe Hamadeh’s Attorneys File New Request for Scheduling Conference as 60-Day Deadline for Ruling on Motion For New Trial Approaches

Attorneys for Abe Hamadeh submitted a Request to Set Rule 16(d) Scheduling Conference on Tuesday in an apparent reminder to Judge Lee Jantzen that Hamadeh’s Motion for New Trial has not received a ruling.

This news comes after Hamadeh’s most recent Oral Argument hearing 37 days ago on May 16, when Jantzen told the parties he would take the matter under advisement and issue a ruling, “hopefully within the next couple of weeks.”

In accordance with Arizona Rules of Supreme Court, statute, and the Arizona Constitution, which require Judges to issue rulings promptly and within 60 days.

That deadline is approaching in a couple of weeks.

Hamadeh is requesting the court to “set a scheduling conference so that pre-trial deadlines may be determined” under Arizona Rule of Civil Procedure 16(d), which states, “On a party’s written request the court must-or on its own the court may-set a Scheduling Conference.”

From the filing:

Arizona Rule of Civil Procedure 16(d) provides: “On a party’s written request the court must-or on its own the court may-set a Scheduling Conference.” Pursuant to rule 16(d), Plaintiffs therefore request that this Court set a scheduling conference so that pre- trial deadlines may be determined. Plaintiffs understand that this Court has not yet ruled on their motion for a new trial and do not presume what this Court may determine is appropriate and just. Nonetheless, setting deadlines now would allow this case to more rapidly proceed to trial should this Court rule in their favor, shortening the period of uncertainty for the people of Arizona as to who was rightfully elected by the voters as the true attorney general of the state in the November, 2022 general election.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Judge Jantzen was publicly reprimanded by the Commission on Judicial Conduct for failing to issue a timely ruling in a case and collecting salary after declaring that he had no pending matters.

Hamadeh attorney and Arizona State Representative Alex Kolodin recently told The Gateway Pundit, “We’re [still] waiting for the Judge to rule.”

“Primarily, what we’re asking is for the Court to let us count the votes because there’s a whole bunch of votes out there that have never been opened and counted.” He continued, “We’re not asking for a recount. We’re asking for a first count!”

Hamadeh’s race was called for Kris Mayes by 280 votes after a “significant miscount” of hundreds of votes was discovered in rural Pinal County’s recount results.

Read the full request here.