John Kirby Walks Out of Press Briefing While Being Grilled by James Rosen on Joe Biden Mention in Hunter Biden Text to Communist Chinese Business Associate (Video)









White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby walked away from the Brady Briefing Room podium Friday afternoon while being grilled by Newsmax reporter James Rosen about a 2017 Hunter Biden WhatsApp text message to his communist Chinese business associate that said Joe Biden was sitting with Hunter while he sent a message demanding payment on a deal. The message was revealed Thursday by the House Ways and Means Committee as part of a package of IRS whistleblowers’ testimony and evidence on Biden administration and Justice Department (Trump and Biden era) stonewalling of investigations into Hunter Biden.

Rosen read the message in its entirety to Kirby:

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

Kirby refused to answer Rosen’s questions about the message, but Rosen persisted, engaging in crosstalk with Kirby. Kirby then walked away from the podium.

Rosen: “So, just a couple questions about this. First, does this not undermine uh, the president’s claim during the 2020 campaign–and reaffirmations of that claim by his two press secretaries since then–that he never once discussed his son’s overseas business dealings with him?”

Kirby: “No, and I’m not going to comment further on this. I’m not. James, James. Let me just, let me save you some, let me save, let me save, let me save you some breath, if you’re gonna ask about this, I am not address–I know, I know you do, more than I’d like you to have–I am not gonna address this issue from this podium, I’m just not going to do it. Thanks guys! Have a great weekend!”

This video focuses on Kirby and his reaction.

Chaos ensues in the White House briefing room after @JamesRosenTV asks Biden spokesman John Kirby about the explosive whistleblower allegations in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation. Kirby refuses to comment and walks out of the room. pic.twitter.com/YTXU8saNLi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2023

This version shows Rosen asking his questions from way in the back of the room.

Newsmax's James Rosen reads the extortion text Hunter Biden sent to a Chinese Communist business partner which stated Joe Biden was "in the room" and he needed to pay up. Kirby refuses to answer and then walks away from the podium he couldn’t get out of there fast enough! Good… pic.twitter.com/ZiO0IndUaM — 🇺🇸 PENNSYLVANIA IS TRUMP™ (@RED_IN_PA) June 23, 2023

Background via TGP’s Cristina Laila (excerpt):

The House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday released a devastating report detailing accounts of Biden corruption from two IRS whistleblowers. The two IRS whistleblowers told lawmakers about the Justice Department’s effort to block search warrants and cover-up Hunter Biden’s tax crimes. One IRS whistleblower revealed Hunter Biden demanded payment from his Chinese business associate over WhasApp messenger. Hunter Biden demanded payment and threatened Henry Zhao, a Chinese Communist Party official and director of Harvest Fund Management. Harvest Fund Management had previously invested in Hunter Biden’s firm, BHR Partners – a private investment fund founded in 2013 that is co-owned by the Bank of China.