Not Again! Joe Biden Almost Stumbles Getting Off Air Force One (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Saturday afternoon almost stumbled getting off Air Force One.

Biden spent most of Saturday in Philadelphia with brain-damaged Democrat Senator John Fetterman.

Fetterman looked like a slob as he spoke gibberish during a press briefing on the collapsed highway.

Biden wandered around lost after he gave a press briefing.

Biden delivered remarks at a political rally hosted by union members in Philadelphia.

Dr. Jill and Joe departed Philadelphia en route to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

80-year-old Joe Biden almost stumbled while exiting Air Force One.

