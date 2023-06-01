Crazy Old Man Joe Biden Screams at Air Force Grads About Diversity for Some Reason (VIDEO)

80-year-old Joe Biden on Thursday delivered the 2023 commencement address at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Biden told the cadets he applied to the Naval Academy after graduating high school 300 years ago.

Joe Biden never applied to the Naval Academy and he was never ‘a good football player.’

Biden was actually forced to quit the football team in college because he had bad grades.

During his speech, Joe Biden started screaming at the cadets about diversity.

Joe BIDEN: “Your class is one of the…most diverse classes in the history of this academy…That’s why we’re strong! That’s why who we are!”

Come on Joe.

Diversity does not guarantee strength. The strength of a group depends on various factors, including effective leadership, training, cohesion, and a shared sense of purpose.

The strength of a class or unit also relies on the individual skills, competence, and expertise of its members. Merit and qualifications are important considerations.

A diverse group can only be strong if its members can work together, trust each other, and share common goals and values.

Joe later fell hard on the stage.