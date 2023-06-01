“He’s Fine. There Was a Sandbag on Stage” – White House Comms Director Claims Biden Tripped Over a Sandbag

Joe Biden tripped over a sandbag after delivering a commencement address at the Air Force Academy, according to White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt.

Biden took a massive fall after delivering the 2023 Air Force Academy commencement speech in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

80-year-old Joe Biden fell hard on his right hip.

Secret Service rushed in to help Joe Biden as he struggled to stand up on his own.

The White House Comms Director immediately claimed Joe Biden is “fine” after taking a bad spill.

How does he know Joe Biden didn’t break his hip or suffer any other injuries?

Ben LaBolt made these claims before a doctor had a chance to evaluate Joe Biden after the fall.

“He’s fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands,” Ben LaBolt said before a doctor had a chance to examine Joe Biden for any possible injuries.

Apparently Joe Biden tripped over a sandbag.

A ‘sandbag’ supposedly took down the leader of the free world.

God help us.