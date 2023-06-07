J6 Political Prisoner Writes Letter to TGP Before He Serves His Time: ‘Not Only Did I Vote For Trump… I Lost My Freedom And Ability To See My Children’ For Protesting The Stolen Election’

J6 political prisoner Mithcell Gardner, who has been accused of being an Antifa operative, wrote a letter to The Gateway Pundit in an effort to set the record straight before he is transferred to a federal penitentiary where he will serve a 55-month sentence.

In March, three days after Gardner was sentenced on felony charges, he was accused of being a member of Antifa. The report called attention to the newly-convicted J6 defendant’s voting record.

Members of Antifa including John Earl “Jayden X” Sullivan and Antifa whistleblower Landon Copeland admittedly infiltrated the massive MAGA demonstration while posing as Trump supporters, while government plant Ray Epps cajoled protesters to go inside the Capitol building.

As police fired flash grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets at a moderately calm crowd on J6, the protesters who were already outraged over the stolen election became incensed with shock and awe. As TGP has reported, some protesters rendered aid to other unarmed civilians who bled out after getting shot in the head or face.

Gardner concedes that he “snapped” as police used deadly force, but maintains allegations charging him with being an Antifa operative are entirely bogus.

Gardner wrote a letter to TGP, days before he was transferred to prison. “The author pointed to the fact that I had voted for Obama and that I wore a black jacket on 1/6 as proof. To that author, I would like to point out that not only did I vote for Trump in 2020 I also lost my freedom and ability to see my children. For the next 4 birthdays and Christmases, I won’t be there.

Gardner, the father of an 11-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son, explains in his letter why Donald Trump garnered his supporter during his presidency, why he voted for Barack Obama twice and why he protested on January 6 while unwittingly changing his fate.

“To tell you the truth, I was raised in a house of Democrats and voted for President Obama during my college years,” he wrote. “Back then I believed the government was the answer to my problems. Now that I’m older I realize the government creates most of the problems.”

“After creating a family, I finally came to realize that my happiness and prosperity are my responsibility,” he continued. “The best thing Donald Trump did was reduce the government’s role in our lives. He realized that in most cases the Government stands in the way of prosperity rather than being a pathway to it. With less regulations, our economy soared! We all had more money during the Trump years. A rising tide floats all boats. And we sure are feeling the difference living in Biden’s economy.”

READ GARDNER’S LETTER TO TGP:

My name is Mitchell “Todd” Gardner. I am currently sitting in the DC jail, waiting to be transferred to a federal prison where I will serve the remainder of a 55-month sentence. The reason I’m in jail is simple. For an entire summer, I watched cities get looted and burnt to the ground. For one year I wore a mask over my face and bumped elbows with people instead of shaking their hand. I watched my friends and people I admire lose their businesses. I listened to people tell me I was irresponsible and a racist for not getting a vaccine that was new and untested. My best friend from high school uninvited me to his wedding because he saw a picture of me wearing a MAGA hat. He equated it to a hood worn by the KKK. And through all this, I managed to stay calm. I woke up every day and thanked God for the life I had despite all that was wrong in the world in the year 2020. Up until January 6, I managed to remain confident that soon things would return to normal because I knew Donald Trump was president and that he was capable of tackling any problem. But on January 6th 2021, something in me snapped. I lost my patience. I watched President Trump speak that day and joined thousands of other Americans who marched down to the Capitol building and I did everything I could to make sure our government understood how angry I had become. See, the stolen election was just one of many reasons I protested that day. It was only the straw that broke the camel’s back. I remember a conversation I had with a friend about one month prior to the 2020 election. In that conversation, I asked the friend “What do you think it would take to motivate people to stand up to our government. What would have to happen for the average American to decide ‘enough is enough’? We all admire the courage of our founding fathers who fought for our independence in 1776. But in modern times, in the age of TikTok and Door Dash, what does it take for a man to decide that change is so desperately needed that he will risk his career and freedom in order to better the world for his children and their children? How about losing our right to elect our leaders? I don’t know about you but I was under the impression that this is our most important right. I was taught that in the United States, the government is run by the people. In November of 2020 the people elected Donald Trump but the government decided that “We the People” don’t know what’s best for this country so they manipulated the election results. The establishment made Joe Biden the president and didn’t think the people would do anything about it. The government also decided to send billions of our tax dollars overseas to other countries like Pakistan and Malaysia and figured we wouldn’t do anything about it as long as they gave you and I a check for $1,200. They closed our businesses. They took away our way of life, our jobs, our restaurants, our churches, our family gatherings and finally our voice! And they thought nobody was going to do anything about it? Boy, did they underestimate the will of our people or what? They forgot the kind of people who make this country the best country in the world! They didn’t realize that a lot of us still have a fire burning in our hearts and that we will do anything to make sure our sons and daughters grow up in a free nation. To tell you the truth, I was raised in a house of Democrats and voted for President Obama during my college years. Back then I believed the government was the answer to my problems. Now that I’m older I realize the government creates most of the problems. After creating a family, I finally came to realize that my happiness and prosperity are my responsibility. The best thing Donald Trump did was reduce the government’s role in our lives. He realized that in most cases the Government stands in the way of prosperity rather than being a pathway to it. With less regulations, our economy soared! We all had more money during the Trump years. A rising tide floats all boats. And we sure are feeling the difference living in Biden’s economy. Here in jail, I’m surrounded by people who had a difficult upbringing and everyone agrees that things were better under Trump. Not to mention President Trump signed the First Step Act which allows reformed criminals of all colors to go home much sooner. I’m ashamed to say that in 2016 I didn’t vote at all. I didn’t really have faith in politics at that time, but after one year under Trump, I realized he was the best President I had ever seen. He made his policies based on the needs of us, the everyday people. He didn’t care about playing politics or making life better only for certain groups. He only focused on doing things that would benefit ALL people. So on January 6th 2021, I felt like the only president who actually gave a damn was ripped away and replaced with a decrepit old Racist named Biden. On March 20th 2023, 3 days after I was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for fighting for Donald Trump, an article was published accusing me of being Antifa. The author pointed to the fact that I had voted for Obama and that I wore a black jacket on 1/6 as proof. To that author I would like to point out that not only did I vote for Trump in 2020 I also lost my freedom and ability to see my children. For the next 4 birthdays and Christmases I wont be there. To that author I would like to ask, don't we want people to "wake up" and come to our side? At least I'm open minded enough to continue growing mentally and spiritually as my eyes are opened to new information. Even though standing up for what's right cost me my freedom, time with family, career and life savings (for attorneys) I still stand by President Trump. I have lost my purpose in life which was providing for my family financially. It goes against who I am to ask for help but for the sake of my children I must ask that if you have the ability please visit givesendgo.com/freegardner. Anything at all is much appreciated and goes to support my 11 year old daughter, Adeline, and my 9 year old son, Miles. God bless each and everyone of you! Yours Truly, Mitchell "Todd" Gardner P.S. feel free to look me up in the system and write me. I love receiving letters and always write back!

