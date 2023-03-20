DOJ Releases Statement on Sentence of “Leading participant in violent mob” on Jan 6 Who Smashed Capitol Window, Sprayed Cops In Face With Pepper Spray… Neglects to Mention He Encouraged Others to Attack Cops, Voted For Obama TWICE and Did NOT Vote For Trump

100 Percent Fed Up reports – On March 17, Mitchell Todd Gardner II, a 34-year-old Florida resident who was arrested on June 25, 2021, was sentenced on Wednesday to 55 months in prison for his role in the January 6 “insurrection” in the District of Columbia. In addition to his prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta ordered Gardner to serve 36 months of probation and a $3,500 restitution fee. Gardner pleaded guilty on June 27, 2022, to felony charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon.

From the Department of Justice:

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, Gardner was part of a mob just outside the Lower West Terrace Tunnel from approximately 3:45 p.m. until at least 4:05 p.m., During that time, he shouted, among other things, “drag them out,” and “pull the cops out,” “grab their hands and pull them out.” Gardner used a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Oleoresin Capsicum device against officers within the tunnel area. The contents hit one officer directly in the face shield and splattered onto at least two additional officers. This caused the officers to cough for an extended period and also burned their eyes. Gardner also urged other rioters to use a ladder to break into a window. When the ladder was not used, Gardner stood on a window ledge outside of a Senate Terrace Room and bashed the window with the Oleoresin Capsicum canister. The cost to replace that window exceeded $2,900. Gardner ultimately entered the Senate Terrace Room. While inside the Capitol, he waved other rioters to come closer or into the building. He also handed another rioter what looked to be a table/desk leg; that object was used to assault police officers. After Gardner exited the Capitol, he remained on the Lower West Terrace from at least 4:45 p.m. to approximately 4:58 p.m. He encouraged the mob and even cheered at 4:55 p.m. when one rioter threw a fire extinguisher into the tunnel at police officers.

The far-left Tampa Bay Times reported on the sentencing of Mr. Gardner:

A Seffner man who federal prosecutors characterized as a leading participant in the violent mob that clashed with Capitol police officers on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Thursday to spend 4½ years in prison. As police struggled to keep the rioters out of the tunnel, Gardner, as quoted in court records, was heard shouting, “drag them out,” “pull the cops out,” and “fight for Trump.” He managed to get hold of a police pepper spray canister and sprayed officers with it. He later was heard shouting for rioters to use a ladder to break a window at the top of the tunnel and used the pepper spray canister to shatter the glass himself, according to court records. Gardner was able to access a room inside the Senate Terrace Mezzanine. He waved other rioters inside and was seen handing to another person what appeared to be a wooden table or desk leg. That person used it to attack police; court records state. In the late afternoon, Gardner returned to the tunnel area, where he watched, cheered, and encouraged rioters as they continued to assault officers.

At first glance, it would certainly appear as though Mr. Gardner was very passionate about the cause of proving President Trump won the 2020 election, as he broke windows and attacked police officers in his efforts to help himself and others gain entry into the Capitol.

Anyone curious about the Florida resident’s arrest and sentencing might rely strictly on the statement by the DOJ and/or reports by the deceitful mainstream media to learn the truth about Gardner, but in doing so, they would probably miss the truth about how Mitchell Todd Gardner II actually voted for Barack Obama TWICE and did NOT vote for President Trump in 2016. They would also miss how Mr. Gardner was seen in photos wearing a black leather jacket as he used a fire extinguisher to bash open the window outside of the Capitol.

Mr. Gardner’s actions sure sound an awful lot like those of a member of the cop-hating, leftist, domestic terrorist group Antifa. It wasn’t until Mr. Gardner was inside the building that he removed his black jacket to reveal a red “Reagan-Bush” sweatshirt and a “Trump 45” hat, a curious move by a man who, according to his sentencing statement, was not a fan of Trump.

In addition to wearing a black jacket (black is commonly worn by Antifa), he also “believed President Trump’s candidacy to be a joke, a publicity event for a celebrity,” according to his sentencing statement.

According to MSN– Attorneys for Gardner argued in a sentencing memorandum filed on March 3 that he grew up in a red state, which explains the “huge discrepancy between his life and nonviolent choices otherwise, and his behavior the day of January 6.” Gardner’s attorneys said he voted for Obama “both times” and “did not vote for Donald Trump when he ran for office.”

After President Joe Biden was announced as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, Trump’s misinformation caused Gardner to believe “that the election had been stolen and the way of life in America was about to change,” the document says.

Gardner had never been politically active before 2020, but during Trump’s presidency, he “flourished financially,” which led him to believe the misinformation that Trump was spreading, his attorneys said.

As a side note, the FBI used the same geofencing technique to identify individuals inside and outside of the Capitol on January 6 that Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips of True the Vote used to identify ballot traffickers.

A portion of the court records from the Gardner case:

Through further investigation, the FBI determined that a cellphone associated with the number is used by GARDNER. W-1 told TFOs that he/she has contacted GARDNER via cellphone and stated that belongs to GARDNER. According to records obtained through a search warrant which was served on Verizon Wireless, in and around the time of the incident, the cellphone associated with was identified as having utilized a cell site consistent with providing service to a geographic area that includes the interior of the U.S. Capitol

building.

“Fact-checkers” in the dishonest mainstream media who were desperate to squelch their story called the technology True the Vote used to identify ballot traffickers and NGOs that supported their ballot trafficking schemes “unreliable.”

It’s odd that the FBI would rely on technology that the mainstream media has deemed unreliable to catch “insurrectionists” on January 6, yet the FBI seems completely disinterested in using the same technology to break up a massive ballot harvesting scheme in multiple states across America.