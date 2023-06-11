Alex Soros Acquires $25 Billion Financial Empire from Father George Soros, Pledges to Continue Ultra-Liberal Causes

Hungarian-born American George Soros, 92, is passing the torch to his younger son, Alex Soros, who will now control his father’s $25 billion financial empire.

Known for his ultra-liberal causes, 37-year-old Alex Soros has vowed to further broaden his father’s wide-ranging woke interests to include voting and abortion rights and gender equality, Breitbart reported.

“I’m more political,” Alex told Wall Street Journal.

The Gateway Pundit reported Alex has quietly become a de-facto White House “ambassador,” making at least 17 visits there on behalf of the far-left kingmaker since President Joe Biden took office.

Soros tweeted about his encounter with Kamala Harris on Tuesday, “Great to catch up Madame Vice President.”

Soros is known for his vast philanthropic activities, primarily through his Open Society Foundations. The non-profit foundation, operating in more than 100 countries, pushes woke propaganda and is one of the world’s top funders of ‘open-borders’ causes.

Soros is a well-known supporter of progressive and liberal political causes, donating millions over the years to various campaigns and woke causes in the United States and around the world. He has been a significant donor to the Democratic Party and its candidates, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Soros has also used his fortune to support initiatives to combat non-existent climate change, contributing millions to groups advocating for policy change and increased awareness. In 2020, he pledged $1 billion to launch a global university to fight authoritarian governments and climate change, called the Open Society University Network.

Soros has given significant funding to a number of district attorney races across the U.S. This is in line with his philosophy of reforming the criminal justice system and reducing incarceration rates.

