Former NYC Top Cop Bratton Slams City’s Vending Machines for Drug Addicts

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that New York City installed new vending machines in four of the most drug-infested areas of the city. While the machines contain easy and free access to Narcan, to help address drug overdoses, other free paraphernalia include crack pipes.

The overdose packet includes Narcan and drug-test strips to detect fentanyl.

The “Safer Smoking” kits contain a heavy stem pipe (that can be used to smoke crack and/or crystal meth), a mouthpiece and lip balm.

Less than 24 hours after its installation, the vending machines were emptied, leaving city officials determined to ensure a steady supply of clean drug apparatus for residents in need.

Bill Bratton, the f ormer NYPD Commissioner, slammed the city for installing the vending machines.

The New York Post reports on Bratton’s interview with WABC 770 AM’s “The Cats Roundtable” with host John Catsimatidis: