Former NYC Top Cop Bratton Slams City’s Vending Machines for Drug Addicts

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that New York City installed new vending machines in four of the most drug-infested areas of the city. While the machines contain easy and free access to Narcan, to help address drug overdoses, other free paraphernalia include crack pipes.
The overdose packet includes Narcan and drug-test strips to detect fentanyl.
The “Safer Smoking” kits contain a heavy stem pipe (that can be used to smoke crack and/or crystal meth), a mouthpiece and lip balm.
Less than 24 hours after its installation, the vending machines were emptied, leaving city officials determined to ensure a steady supply of clean drug apparatus for residents in need.
The New York Post reports on Bratton’s interview with WABC 770 AM’s “The Cats Roundtable” with host John Catsimatidis:
“Instead of trying to get people away from drugs, we have policies now where we have vending machines to encourage them to stay on drugs. ‘We’re going to make it safer for you to use drugs so you can spend the rest of your life not trying to get off drugs but to stay on drugs.’”
*******
“What happens when you stay on drugs? You want the next high. …You graduate from marijuana … to heroin. … That’s the problem with addiction,” Bratton fumed. “There’s never enough drugs. There’s never enough high. That’s effectively what we as a government are starting to support.”
“City after city. State after state: this idea that we will sustain your drug habit rather than try to get you off your drug habit.”