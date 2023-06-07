UPDATE: NYC Vending Machine Offering Free Drug Paraphernalia and Narcan, Emptied Within 24 Hours

Less than 24 hours after its installation, New York City’s first public health vending machine, providing free crack pipes, condoms, and Narcan—a drug used to reverse narcotic overdose—was emptied, leaving city officials determined to ensure a steady supply of clean drug apparatus for residents in need.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier Tuesday that New York City had installed new vending machines in four of the most drug-infested areas of the city. While the machines contain easy and free access to Narcan to help address drug overdoses, other free paraphernalia includes crack pipes.

The overdose packet includes Narcan and drug-test strips to detect fentanyl.

The “Safer Smoking” kits contain a heavy stem pipe (that can be used to smoke crack and/or crystal meth), a mouthpiece and lip balm.

Other kits include condoms, tampons, nicotine gum, and first-aid kits. All the products are free of charge.

Although the city is providing the products of each machine at no cost to the citizens, the city will spend $11,000 on each vending machine.

The vending machine was intended to serve as an innovative harm-reduction measure aimed at reducing the transmission of diseases and preventing fatal overdoses. However, the high demand for its contents exceeded expectations, leading to a quick depletion of its supplies.

City officials promptly revisited the site on Tuesday afternoon to replenish the vending machine. Elan Quashie, the Opioid Overdose Program Director at Services for the Under Served, expressed their commitment to restocking the machine regularly to meet the demand. “We’re going to restock every day. Probably multiple times a day,” Quashie stated.

