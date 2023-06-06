NYC Vending Machines Offer Free Crack Pipes and Narcan

New York City has installed new vending machines in four of the most drug-infested areas of the city. While the machines contain easy and free access to Narcan, to help address drug overdoses, other free paraphernalia include crack pipes.

The overdose packet includes Narcan and drug-test strips to detect fentanyl.

The “Safer Smoking” kits contain a heavy stem pipe (that can be used to smoke crack and/or crystal meth), a mouthpiece and lip balm.

Other kits include condoms, tampons, nicotine gum and first-aid kits.

All of the products are free of charge.

The New York Post reports: