Turning the tables on his accuser, former President Donald Trump has hit back at E. Jean Carroll with a defamation lawsuit, saying she falsely accused him of rape. This countersuit comes after a civil jury found him “guilty of sexual abuse and defamation,” but not rape, in May.

Filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, Trump’s counterclaim cites Carroll’s post-verdict comments on CNN.

He seeks a retraction as well as compensatory and punitive damages yet to be specified, according to The Guardian.

According to the court filing, Trump “has been the subject of significant harm to his reputation, which, in turn, has yielded an inordinate amount of damages sustained as a result.”

Clinton-appointed Judge Lewis Kaplan, known for his controversial rulings, set an early 2024 trial date for Carroll’s original 2019 defamation case against Trump. The timing of the trial, suspiciously close to the first presidential primaries, seems to be the latest move by Democrats to meddle in the 2024 election. Inexplicably, the Republican Party has turned a blind eye to this arguably overt bias.

Carroll’s peculiar case is based on her claim that then-President Trump defamed her in 2019 by stating she was “not my type,” all the while denying her accusation of raping her in a department store dressing room.

The New York jury found her rape allegations absurd, with Carroll unable to specify the year the alleged event even happened. Despite her accusations, she remained an avid fan of Trump’s show for years—a rather odd contradiction. Nonetheless, the court ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million.

E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine advice columnist, has developed a rather eccentric reputation, only further accentuated by her somewhat weird obsession with the former President.

Internet sleuths discovered a Facebook post from August 2012 in which Carroll posed a strange question, “Would you have sex with Donald Trump for $17,000?” (Even if you could A) give the money to Charity? B) Close your eyes? And he’s not allowed to speak?).”

Prior to that post, Carroll announced that she is a “MASSIVE” fan of Donald Trump’s show, The Apprentice.

It seems weird that you’re so into a show which entirely centered on your alleged rapist.

Further casting doubt on Carroll’s credibility, a 2019 Vanity Fair interview depicted her as a woman living an unconventional lifestyle.

Carroll resides in a log cabin named the “Mouse House,” shared with mice, and is known for painting trees and rocks around her property in a startling shade of blue. She travels the country with her blue-dyed standard poodle, Lewis Carroll, while leaving her cat, Vagina T. Fireball, behind.

In yet another unusual declaration, Carroll claimed to have received sexual advice from her dog. Whether she was referring to her poodle, Lewis Carroll, or another canine companion named Tits, remains unclear.