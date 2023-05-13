Old Social Media Posts by Trump’s Sexual Assault Accuser, E. Jean Carroll, Reveal She Has Weird Obsession with Trump

E. Jean Carroll’s weird obsession with former President Donald Trump was revealed by internet sleuths who dug up her old online posts.

In a post that Carroll made on Facebook in August 2012, she indulged her sexual fantasies by pondering the question, “Would you have sex with Donald Trump for $17,000?” (Even if you could A) give the money to Charity? B) Close your eyes? And he’s not allowed to speak?)”.

Prior to that post, Carroll announced that she is a “MASSIVE” fan of Donald Trump’s show, The Apprentice.

It seems weird that you’re so into a show which entirely centered on your alleged rapist.

“Two many good TV shows on Sunday Night! My God! What do YOU watch?” Carroll posted on Facebook in 2012.

She then answered her own question by declaring, “I’m a MASSIVE Apprentice fan.”

E. Jean Carroll can’t remember exactly when she was allegedly raped, but 11 years ago she declared herself to be a “MASSIVE” fan of Trump’s show “The Apprentice” 🤔 https://t.co/mV1qSsA1bb — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 11, 2023

A tweet in 2018 revealed that E. Carroll was plotting to look for a MAGA woman and convinced her not to vote for Trump in the coming election.

“Each of us should find one Trump Woman THAT WE PERSONALLY KNOW and spend the next three months tenderly and intelligently convincing her to vote against the candidates of his party in November. THAT WOULD STOP HIM,” she wrote.

A year after she tweeted her plot, Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in early 1996.

Back in June 2019, E. Jean Carroll sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair following her accusations against Trump. The article paints Carroll as a complete lunatic who painted her trees outside her log cabin and traveled the country with her blue-dyed poodle but not her cat, Vagina T. Fireball, who she left back home.

E. Jean Carroll admits in the interview that Donald Trump did not “rape” her because she did not want to identify as a victim and did not want to give him power. She described their alleged confrontation as a “fight.” The woman is conflicted.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

“Does anybody believe that I would take a then almost 60-year-old woman that I didn’t know, from the front door of a very crowded department store, (with me being very well known, to put it mildly!), into a tiny dressing room, and …. her? She didn’t scream? There are no witnesses? Nobody saw this? She never made a police complaint? If I was seen there with a woman-BIG PRESS. SCAM!” Trump wrote on his social media Truth Social.

A Manhattan jury reached a verdict in the E. Jean Carroll rape/defamation case on Tuesday afternoon.

The jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse, but not rape.

Trump was ordered to pay $5 million in damages to Carroll after LinkedIn founder and billionaire megadonor Reid Hoffman funded her federal civil lawsuit.

“I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE – A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Wednesday afternoon.

“WHAT ELSE CAN YOU EXPECT FROM A TRUMP HATING, CLINTON APPOINTED JUDGE, WHO WENT OUT OF HIS WAY TO MAKE SURE THAT THE RESULT WAS AS NEGATIVE AS IT COULD POSSIBLY BE, SPEAKING TO, AND IN CONTROL OF, A JURY FROM AN ANTI-TRUMP AREA WHICH IS PROBABLY THE WORST PLACE IN THE U.S. FOR ME TO GET A FAIR “TRIAL,” he added.

President Trump’s lawyers on Thursday officially filed a notice to appeal the E. Jean Carroll verdict.