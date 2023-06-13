DEVELOPING: Trump’s Legal Team Prepares to File Motion to Dismiss Jack Smith’s Case Citing Prosecutorial Misconduct

Trump’s legal team is preparing to file a motion to dismiss Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case citing prosecutorial misconduct.

Trump’s lawyers will ask Judge Aileen Cannon to unseal Obama-appointed Judge Beryl Howell’s order obliterating Trump’s attorney-client privilege with his lawyer Eric Corcoran.

Via RealClearInvestigations reporter Paul Sperry: Insiders say Trump’s new legal team preparing to file motion to dismiss case citing prosecutorial misconduct & will ask Judge Cannon to unseal Obama-appointed Judge Howell’s order breaching attorney-client privilege b/t Corcoran and Trump and declare notes inadmissable

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Judge Beryl Howell, an Obama appointee, was first assigned to oversee Jack Smith’s classified documents case and January 6 case against Trump.

Judge Beryl Howell ruled against Trump at every turn!

In fact, Judge Howell previously ordered Trump’s lawyer Evan Corcoran to testify before a grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Judge Howell flipped Trump’s own lawyer Eric Corcoran into a witness when she obliterated Trump’s attorney client privilege in a ruling.

Howell ruled DOJ prosecutors ‘met the threshold for the crime-fraud exception’ for Trump’s attorney.

Jack Smith used Eric Corcoran’s notes against Trump.

According to the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Jack Smith used notes memorialized by Trump’s lawyer against the former president.

Trump’s privileged conversations with his lawyer about the boxes of documents stored at Mar-a-Lago was used to charge Trump with conspiracy to obstruct (count 32), withholding a document or record (count 33), corruptly concealing a document or record (count 34) and false statements (count 37).

Trump’s attorneys Jim Trusty and John Rowley stepped down on Friday after Trump was indicted by a Florida grand jury.

President Trump will be arraigned at a federal court in Miami on Tuesday.