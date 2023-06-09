BREAKING: Biden’s DOJ Tried to Bribe Attorney for Trump’s Valet in Exchange for Testimony Against Trump – Clearly Illegal Act That Threatens Jack Smith’s Case Against Trump

On Thursday The Guardian reported that Joe Biden’s DOJ attempted to bribe the attorney for Trump valet driver in exchange for testimony against Donald Trump.
Clearly, this is an illegal act and it should threaten the case against President Trump.
The only criminal act in this entire case is the actions by the Biden DOJ!
These people are evil.
President Trump posted this on Truth Social on this criminal judicial abuse.
Trump was indicted on Thursday.
NEW: Lawyer for Trump’s valet under scrutiny in the Mar-a-Lago docs case has alleged in a letter that top prosecutor Jay Bratt brought up his application to be a judge when trying to gain the valet’s cooperation, per ppl familiar. @guardian exclusive https://t.co/d8uI7chlDc
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) June 8, 2023
The Guardian reported:
The lawyer for Donald Trump’s valet, under scrutiny in the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation, has submitted court papers describing a meeting at which a top federal prosecutor brought up his application to be a judge when they tried to gain the valet’s cooperation last year, according to three people familiar with the matter.
The allegation, described in a letter filed under seal with the chief US judge in Washington, James Boasberg, could affect the investigation just as prosecutors are considering whether to bring charges…
…At issue is an incident that took place last year, around November, when prosecutors were trying to gain the cooperation of valet Walt Nauta, who has been under scrutiny because prosecutors suspected he helped the former president conceal classified documents that had been subpoenaed.
Nauta had already spoken to prosecutors in the investigation when they called his lawyer Stanley Woodward and summoned him to a meeting at justice department headquarters for an urgent matter that they were reluctant to discuss over the phone, the letter said.
When Woodward arrived at the conference room, he was seated across from several prosecutors working on the investigation, including the chief of the counterintelligence section, Jay Bratt, who explained that they wanted Nauta to cooperate with the government against Trump, the letter said.
Nauta should cooperate with the government because he had given potentially conflicting testimony that could result in a false statements charge, the prosecutors said according to the letter. Woodward is said to have demurred, disputing that Nauta had made false statements.
Bratt then turned to Woodward and remarked that he did not think that Woodward was a “Trump guy” and that “he would do the right thing”, before noting that he knew Woodward had submitted an application to be a judge at the superior court in Washington DC that was currently pending, the letter said.