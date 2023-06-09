BREAKING: Biden’s DOJ Tried to Bribe Attorney for Trump’s Valet in Exchange for Testimony Against Trump – Clearly Illegal Act That Threatens Jack Smith’s Case Against Trump

On Thursday The Guardian reported that Joe Biden’s DOJ attempted to bribe the attorney for Trump valet driver in exchange for testimony against Donald Trump.

Clearly, this is an illegal act and it should threaten the case against President Trump.

The only criminal act in this entire case is the actions by the Biden DOJ!

These people are evil.

President Trump posted this on Truth Social on this criminal judicial abuse.

Trump was indicted on Thursday.

NEW: Lawyer for Trump’s valet under scrutiny in the Mar-a-Lago docs case has alleged in a letter that top prosecutor Jay Bratt brought up his application to be a judge when trying to gain the valet’s cooperation, per ppl familiar. @guardian exclusive https://t.co/d8uI7chlDc — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) June 8, 2023

The Guardian reported: