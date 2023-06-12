DC Presser Today in Washington DC on Non-Human Intelligence, Whistleblower Reports of Advanced Technology, and Corporate Coverups

Guest Post By Shawn Bradley Witzemann (TMI)

Dr. Greer and his team will be holding a press conference at 2 PM EST in Washington DC.

In a rapidly escalating information environment, rife with extraterrestrial intrigue and allegations of non-human intelligence, questions are numerous and definitive answers are few. One thing is certain, however.

Someone is lying.

During this past weekend’s “Historic Disclosure Conference”, world-renowned researcher and whistleblower advocate, Dr. Steven Greer, described “The Lost Century”: a post-WW2 era during which advanced technological developments have been systematically hidden away from the public through threats, collusion, and murder — crippling our ability to progress as a nation, as well as a species.

“We won the battle of World War II,” Greer explained on day two of the conference at the J.W. Marriott Hotel in Washington, D.C., “We did not win the war.”

“It got dragged into the country under Operation Paperclip and other operations. It infiltrated the CIA. And there was a very strong fascist component to many of those programs that continue to this day. And that is a fact. It needs to be rooted out of our democratic republic and from the world. It is a scourge on humanity and a threat to human future. I will not mince words anymore,” Greer said.

On Sunday evening, NewsNation broadcast their interview of former UAP Task Force member, David Grusch, in which he described a “broad crash retrieval program” where “at least one private defense contractor is storing craft of non-human origin.”

With corporate media reporting multiple stories involving advanced technology, as well as non-human intelligence (NHI), many Americans see the discussion as a ruse — a PsyOp to divert public attention away from more terrestrial issues such as mass migration across the border, the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, and a massive federal indictment of President Donald J. Trump.

Others go further and suggest this is the alleged latter stage of a long-orchestrated plan to conduct a massive false-flag attack on the U.S. Constitution, through the threat of alien invasion. Some say this is the “last card” described by Dr. Carol Rosin in her numerous reports of conversations she claims to have had with Dr. Wernher Von Braun.

Given the preponderance of lies in the last three years, neither assessment is wholly unreasonable. But, even though point-of-detail arguments are plentiful among those who’ve been involved in the study of UAP and NHI for decades, three prevailing points of consensus emerge:

Non-human intelligence is among us. Many who possess advanced “alien” technology aren’t interested in sharing. Disclosure is inevitable.

Dr. Michael Moran, a U.S. Army Special Forces Combat Veteran and former Senior Intelligence Officer, says although all reports of high-strangeness and unidentified or otherwise anomalous craft require much scrutiny, the existence of non-human, intelligent life is certain.

“I think the introduction of a positive non-human being to the world is coming soon,” Moran explained in a phone call on Sunday evening, “Probably within five to ten years, maybe sooner, I’m not sure. We already have the beginning of a slow, soft opening for integration of aliens.”

If an inevitable process of introduction to benevolent and intelligent, extraterrestrial life has begun, as Dr. Moran suggests, those who possess hidden technology may be more motivated than ever to exert their dominion over suppressed technology.

“We have now 70-80 years of reverse engineering and studying extraterrestrial advanced technologies,” explained Dr. Greer while speaking in D.C., “They’ve been deployed in a number of ways. Not just propulsion systems and energy systems, but these sort of very advanced, even conscious AI levels of technology.”

“Catherine Austin Fitz is saying there’s somewhere around $22 trillion that is missing out of various government’s economies that has gone into these kind of projects,” Greer continued, “Even Donald Rumsfeld, the day before 9/11 said there’s $2.3 trillion unaccounted for in the Department of Defense budget. So, people, the congress, the media have to understand as far out in space as this sounds — like a science fiction movie. It’s all true.”

According to researcher and author, John Warner IV, an atmosphere of official government denials, mixed with corporate-sanctioned testimony, is proof of a plot to misinform the public and maintain control — keeping the vast majority of all wealth and power consolidated in the hands of a corrupt shadow government.

“I think they’re using the Pentagon denial as controlled opposition,” Warner explained during a series of brief remarks at the D.C. disclosure conference, “After 80 years of subterfuge and skullduggery, they’re trying to get ahold of this narrative.”

“There are internal factions within the Pentagon taking sides in support of and in opposition to disclosure. The so-called “false flag” and other misinformation are being planted by the opponents through the weaponization of social media. The fact that your readers are concerned is a testament to the campaign’s effectiveness. Mr. Grusch is just one of many credentialed witnesses. There are higher ranked witnesses waiting in the wings. Official disclosure this fall season, which is supported by the congressional intelligence oversight committees, will feature dozens of validated witnesses with compelling testimonies.”

While Ramirez’ statement will almost certainly be seen by some as an encouraging improvement in congressional oversight, Dr. Moran described a scenario where politicians have very little control over the situation.

“They have their own people in Congress. They have their own people in the White House who have already seen it,” Moran explained, “It’s there. And there’s not really much you can do to change it unless you do a full major overhaul. I’ve talked to top directors at DIA about this, and other agencies, and my mentors that taught me about everything going on, especially with all this crap at the DOJ and FBI.”

“Which is just sad,” he continued, “These guys are supposed to be our protectors. Like, okay, man up, buckle up, wear your badge, right? Do your job. You guys are good guys. It’s just very sad to see that…I’ve had people on my staff who’ve been killed by people in the corporate world, in corporate espionage. And the hard thing to see about that is when those people under my staff were murdered, the federal offices never took anything serious. This was someone that worked with the National Reconnaissance Office, who worked on Top Secret matters, working with NASA and CISA and other agencies, and they just left it with the local sheriff. It blew my mind.”

While reminding the audience in D.C. of the testimony of U.S. Marine Michael Herrera, who spoke at the conference on Saturday, Greer explained that he recently “received information” from another intelligence officer about advanced craft or “ARV platforms” being used for much more than what he had previously reported (drug smuggling and gun running).

“There’s underground slavery involving children and women and other people,” Greer explained, “Those assets are actually used in some of the operations that are, I’m not gonna go into it or use the term that’s used in the intelligence community, but it’s monstrous. It would make Mengele blush.”