Author and Immigration Expert Todd Bensman Predicts Massive Waves of Illegal Aliens – “We Could Very Easily Have 10 Million New People Inside the Country in a Very Short Time”

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft recently interviewed author and immigration expert Todd Bensman.

Todd a renowned immigration expert and longtime observer of the national border crisis, shed light on the current state of affairs at the US-Mexico border. Bensman’s expertise and extensive experience in monitoring immigration patterns have made him a sought-after commentator on this issue. His insights have been featured in publications like the New York Post, and he has made several appearances on The War Room and Fox News often from the US border in Mexico.

The discussion began with Hoft questioning why the anticipated influx of immigrants following the revocation of Title 42 did not materialize. Bensman explained that the Biden administration had already scaled back the enforcement of Title 42 and had replaced it with a policy known as Title Eight Expedited Removal.

Under this new policy, immigrants crossing the border were warned of harsh punishments and urged to apply for a humanitarian permit called CBP One while in Mexico. However, Bensman revealed that the initial response from immigrants was to adopt a wait-and-see approach, observing how the new policies were being implemented before attempting to cross. Consequently, there was a temporary decline in visible crossings, as immigrants gauged the situation and spread the word among their communities.

Contrary to initial impressions, Bensman highlighted that immigrants had discovered that the administration’s promised strict punishments were not being enforced. This realization led to a significant increase in the number of illegal crossings, particularly in areas like Del Rio, Tucson sector, and Yuma sector. Bensman, who had recently visited the border, witnessed firsthand the surging number of immigrants crossing both through legal means and illegally.

Bensman also discussed the CBP One App, which he claimed allowed illegal families to enter the United States without interviews or vetting, bypassing the traditional asylum process. He pointed out that this method of entry, although presented as a more acceptable alternative, was itself illegal, as it abused the use of parole, a provision intended for exceptional cases and not mass usage.

Bensman argued that ideological factors, combined with financial considerations, may be driving the dangerous open border policies of the Biden regime.

During our conversation, Todd told us the illegal alien and migrant invasion into the US today and throughout the Biden administration has been at record levels. And the numbers this year are greater than the numbers from previous years. Bensman estimated at least 5 million illegal border crossings so far under Joe Biden, “Within months, we were already past every record that had ever existed for illegal border crossings. This thing has so far smashed. I mean, it keeps smashing its own records month after month, year after year. I’m thinking we probably have had, at the very least, 5 million people enter the US. And are here. I say at least because there’s a category called ‘gotaways’ that’s always undercounted. We’ve had probably about 1.7 million ‘gotaways’ in addition to the ones that the Biden administration just let in, paroled in the millions, at least 2 million that they’ve paroled in just through April. And then there are large numbers that we still don’t know because the administration is hiding those numbers.

Bensman cautioned that the consequences of this unchecked immigration would be transformative for the country, noting the potential addition of 10 million new residents, predominantly low-skilled and low-educated, within a short time frame. The strain on resources, such as healthcare, education, and public services, would be significant, impacting the average American financially.

As the nation grapples with the ongoing immigration challenges, experts like Scott Bensman continue to provide valuable insights.

Todd released his latest book in January, “Overrun – How Joe Biden Unleashed the Greatest Border Crisis in US History.”

