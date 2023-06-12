Daniel Penny Speaks Out, Says Jordan Neely Was Threatening to Kill People on the Subway Before Chokehold (VIDEO)

Daniel Penny, the decorated US Marine who placed Jordan Neely in a chokehold on a New York City subway which resulted in his death spoke out for the first time.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the charges against 24-year-old college student and decorated Marine veteran Daniel Penny in the death of serial felon Jordan Neely.

While the media has tried to portray Neely as a harmless Michael Jackson Subway crooner, a witness who was on the subway with Neely and Penny during their encounter is calling Penny a hero and claiming that he saved people’s lives.

The witness shared what she saw, “I’m sitting on a train reading my book, and, all of a sudden, I hear someone spewing this rhetoric. He said, ‘I don’t care if I have to kill an F, I will. I’ll go to jail, I’ll take a bullet.”

Penny recently spoke with Fox News sharing that be believes if he had not stepped in, Neely “would have killed somebody.”

Penny told Fox, “Between stops, you’re trapped on the train, and there’s nowhere to go. You can try to move away, but you can only do so much on a packed car. I was scared. I looked around, and I saw older women and children, and they were terrified.”

Penny said he was prepared to go to jail for life or die before he put Neely in a chokehold.

“The three main threats he repeated over and over was: I’m going to kill you. I’m prepared to go to jail for life and I’m willing to die,” Daniel Penny said.

Daniel Penny is a hero!

BREAKING: Daniel Penny speaks out for the first time after placing Jordan Neely in a chokehold on a New York City subway which resulted in his death pic.twitter.com/lGBTqRSueZ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 12, 2023

A GiveSendGo to help Daniel Penny with his legal expenses has raised almost $3 million.