BREAKING: Debris from Imploded Oceangate Titanic Sub Recovered

Photos of the debris left behind by the imploded OceanGate Titan submarine have been released.

The US Coast Guard on Thursday said an underwater robot found a “debris field” in search for the OceanGate Titan submarine.

The US Coast Guard said the debris field is consistent with a “catastrophic implosion.”

The submarine disappeared with five people on board on Sunday.

Those on board included British billionaire Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush

The OceanGate submarine was on a tourist exhibition of the wreckage of the Titanic, which is 12,500 feet at the bottom of the Ocean.

On Wednesday, debris from the submersible that imploded, killing five people aboard, was released to the public for the first time.

According to reports, the Navy knew the Titan submarine imploded days ago just hours after the vessel began its ocean exploration.

According to Wall Street Journal, “A top secret military acoustic detection system designed to spot enemy submarines first heard what the U.S. Navy suspected was the Titan submersible implosion hours after the vehicle began its mission, officials involved in the search said.”

The outlet added, “The Navy began listening for the Titan almost as soon as the sub lost communications, according to a U.S. defense official. Shortly after the submersible’s disappearance Sunday, the U.S. system detected what it suspected was the sound of an implosion near the debris site discovered Thursday and reported its findings to the commander on site, U.S. defense officials said.”

