Biological Male Transgender Activist and Triple Murderer Placed in California Women’s Prison

A dangerous biological male triple murderer has been placed in a women’s prison in California.

Dana Rivers, previously David Warfield, 68, was convicted of the 2016 triple homicide of lesbian couple Charlotte Reed and Patricia Wright and their 19-year-old son Benny Diambu-Wright at their Oakland home.

The Daily Wire reports, “The bodies of both women were found stabbed and shot with a .38 revolver, and the body of their son was found in the street with gunshot wounds. Shortly after police arrived, Rivers walked out of the house, covered in blood and reeking of gasoline. Police searched the suspect and found bullets and brass knuckles.”

According to the New York Post, “Rivers shot Charlotte Reed, 56, twice and stabbed her 40 times. Rivers shot her wife, Patricia Wright, 57, in the back and left breast and stabbed her in the neck and shoulder, and fatally shot their 19-year-old son Benny, whom the couple had adopted from Africa.”

“Rivers had been a high-profile and pioneering transgender woman, who was open about her transition in 1999, discussing it with ABC News’ 20/20 shortly after she had surgery in 2001,” the Post report noted.

TRAs show support for convicted murderer Dana Rivers by assaulting women who were objecting to him being housed in a women’s prison. To clarify; TRAs support Dana Rivers, who brutally murdered Patricia Wright & Charlotte Reed & their adopted son, Toto ‘Benny’ Diambu-Wright. 😳 pic.twitter.com/6mmcA3aFN2 — gender is harmful (@genderisharmful) December 7, 2022

Rivers was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and arson for dousing the garage with gasoline and setting it on fire, presumably to destroy evidence of his crime.

During the trial, Rivers was housed at the male Santa Rita Jail. After being convicted and sentenced to life without parole, he was sent to the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla.

Nearly four dozen known biological males have been housed in women’s prisons in California since 2021, thanks to California’s SB132, the “Transgender Respect, Agency and Dignity Act.”