Joe Biden’s former non-binary Department of Energy employee Sam Brinton was released from jail two weeks after being arrested for his third baggage theft.

Brinton was recently arrested and charged with grand larceny related to baggage and property theft at Reagan National Airport in DC.

Sam Brinton, a gender fluid ‘pup handler,’ has also been charged for stealing women’s luggage at two other airports – Minneapolis and Las Vegas.

The latest arrest was in connection with stolen luggage from Reagan National Airport in Washington DC.

Brinton was charged with grand larceny related to the theft of a Tanzanian fashion designer’s bespoke clothing.

Asyakhamsin, the Houston-based Tanzanian fashion designer who alleges Sam Brinton stole her luggage in 2018 appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show in March.

A Houston-based Tanzanian fashion designer claimed she lost her luggage in 2018 and later saw Sam Brinton wearing one of her custom made outfits which was in her ‘lost’ bag.

Brinton was released from jail on Thursday after spending two weeks behind bars.

The Daily Mail reported:

Sam Brinton, the disgraced Biden administration nuclear energy official known for stealing women’s clothes from airports, has been released from jail following a two-week stint. Brinton was arrested in May on suspicion of stealing a suitcase from Ronald Reagan International Airport in 2018 from Tanzanian-American fashion designer Asyakhamsin. The designer and her attorney contacted police after reading about Brinton’s other thefts, and seeing photos of them wearing her stolen items. Brinton was being held in jail in Maryland but was yesterday released on bond. They are yet to make a public statement about the charges – the third set in less than a year.

Brinton avoided jail in a sweetheart deal with prosecutors in connection with the other two baggage theft cases.