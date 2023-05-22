Biden’s Non-Binary “Pup Handler” Sam Brinton Charged with Grand Larceny Related to Theft of Tanzanian Fashion Designer’s Clothes

Joe Biden’s former Department of Energy employee Sam Brinton was arrested again last week as a “fugitive from justice.”

Brinton’s latest arrest was related to grand larceny charges related to the theft of a Tanzanian fashion designer’s bespoke clothing.

Fox News reported:

Former senior Department of Energy (DOE) official Sam Brinton’s latest arrest this week involves his alleged theft of a Tanzanian fashion designer’s baggage in 2018, according to the designer’s lawyer. Peter Hansen, a Washington, D.C.-based attorney representing Tanzanian fashion designer Asya Khamsin, said police executed a search warrant at Brinton’s Maryland residence Wednesday using information he shared with them. Khamsin has accused Brinton of wearing her custom designs that were packed in a luggage she reported missing in 2018 at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. “On March 9, 2018, her luggage was stolen from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport,” Hansen told Fox News Digital in a statement. “In her bag were more than a dozen bespoke articles of clothing that she had designed, along with a number of other valuable items for her business.” “Asya Khamsin’s business was seriously damaged by this loss, which remained a mystery until she was recently alerted to photos of Sam Brinton wearing articles from her lost luggage. She thereafter contacted the authorities,” he continued. Officers with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Police and Montgomery County Police Department ultimately arrested Brinton on Wednesday evening after an hourlong search of the embattled former federal official’s home. Brinton is facing grand larceny charges in relation to the case.

Asyakhamsin, the Houston-based Tanzanian fashion designer who alleges Sam Brinton stole her luggage in 2018 appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show in March.

A Houston-based Tanzanian fashion designer claimed she lost her luggage in 2018 and later saw Sam Brinton wearing one of her custom made outfits which was in her ‘lost’ bag.

My name is Asyakhamsin tanzanian fashion designer based in houston Texas USA 🇺🇸 I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfitswhich was in the lost bag on 2018 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lJwLHtMJlz — asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 20, 2023

Asyakhamsin told Tucker Carlson that Sam Brinton caused her to miss an important fashion show and damaged her career.

Brinton has not apologized to the fashion designer.

Brinton, a gender fluid ‘pup handler,’ has also been charged for stealing a woman’s luggage at two other airports.