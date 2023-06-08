Biden Vetoes Bill Overturning His Student Loan Bailout Program

Joe Biden on Wednesday vetoed a bill overturning his unconstitutional student loan bailout program.

The Senate last Thursday voted to overturn Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program 52-46.

Democrat Senators Joe Manchin (WV) and Jon Tester (MT) voted with the Republicans.

Democrat-turned-Independent Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) also voted with Republicans.

Biden vetoed the measure, however, the student loan forgiveness program is currently at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling on Biden’s loan forgiveness program later this month.

Earlier this year the Supreme Court signaled it will likely put the final dagger in Joe Biden’s unconstitutional student loan bailout program.

Joe Biden unilaterally announced a massive forgiveness of student loans last August to buy the Gen Z-Millennial vote in the 2022 midterms.

Biden canceled up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who earn $125,000 a year or less and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants.

The 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals in November extended a block on Joe Biden’s student loan bailout plan.

The DOJ then asked the Supreme Court to lift the 8th Circuit Court’s block.

The Supreme Court left the block in place while they hear oral arguments and deliberate.