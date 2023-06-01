BREAKING: Senate Votes to Overturn Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program – Here Are the Democrats Who Voted with Republicans

The Senate on Thursday voted to overturn Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program 52-46.

Democrat Senators Joe Manchin (WV) and Jon Tester (MT) voted with the Republicans.

Democrat-turned-Independent Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) also voted with Republicans.

Biden vowed to veto the measure, however, the student loan forgiveness program is currently at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling on Biden’s loan forgiveness program later this month.

Earlier this year the Supreme Court signaled it will likely put the final dagger in Joe Biden’s unconstitutional student loan bailout program.

CNBC reported:

The Senate voted largely along party lines Thursday on legislation to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program after the measure cleared a key procedural hurdle in the chamber. The 52-46 vote to pass the legislation comes a day after senators took a similarly close vote to proceed to the measure, which would repeal Biden’s debt relief program and end the administration’s pause on federal student loan payments. A few moderate senators — Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana and independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — voted with Republicans on the final passage vote as well as the motion to take up the measure. Just a simple majority of senators were needed to pass the legislation and send it to Biden’s desk. But the White House warned in a Statement of Administration Policy last month that Biden would veto the resolution.

Joe Biden unilaterally announced a massive forgiveness of student loans last August to buy the Gen Z-Millennial vote in the 2022 midterms.

Biden canceled up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who earn $125,000 a year or less and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants.

The 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals in November extended a block on Joe Biden’s student loan bailout plan.

The DOJ then asked the Supreme Court to lift the 8th Circuit Court’s block.

The Supreme Court left the block in place while they hear oral arguments and deliberate.