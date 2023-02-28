Joe Biden’s Student Loan Bailout Plan in Danger Based on Oral Arguments at Supreme Court

The Supreme Court signaled it will likely put the final dagger in Joe Biden’s unconstitutional student loan bailout program.
Joe Biden unilaterally announced a massive forgiveness of student loans in August to buy the Gen Z-Millennial vote in the 2022 midterms.
Biden canceled up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who earn $125,000 a year or less and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants.
The 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals in November extended a block on Joe Biden’s student loan bailout plan.
The DOJ then asked the Supreme Court to lift the 8th Circuit Court’s block.
The Supreme Court left the block in place while they hear oral arguments and deliberate.
The highest court of the land on Tuesday heard oral arguments on Biden’s student loan bailout plan.
After a few hours of arguments, the conservative justices signaled they were not on board with Biden’s bailout plan.
Politico reported:
President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans seems to be in danger based on oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
A majority of justices appeared dubious about the Biden administration’s pandemic-related legal justification for the sweeping debt relief program, which offered up to $20,000 of loan forgiveness per borrower. The initiative has been put on hold while the high court debates the case.
During more than three hours of oral argument, conservative justices on the court repeatedly questioned whether the Education Department had the legal authority it claimed to discharge federal student loan debt to help borrowers recover economically from the national emergency spurred by Covid-19.