Joe Biden’s Student Loan Bailout Plan in Danger Based on Oral Arguments at Supreme Court

The Supreme Court signaled it will likely put the final dagger in Joe Biden’s unconstitutional student loan bailout program.

Joe Biden unilaterally announced a massive forgiveness of student loans in August to buy the Gen Z-Millennial vote in the 2022 midterms.

Biden canceled up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who earn $125,000 a year or less and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants.

The 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals in November extended a block on Joe Biden’s student loan bailout plan.

The DOJ then asked the Supreme Court to lift the 8th Circuit Court’s block.

The Supreme Court left the block in place while they hear oral arguments and deliberate.

The highest court of the land on Tuesday heard oral arguments on Biden’s student loan bailout plan.

After a few hours of arguments, the conservative justices signaled they were not on board with Biden’s bailout plan.

Politico reported: