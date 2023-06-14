Biden Spox Attacks Fox News Over Headline Accusing White House of Promoting Grooming and Pedophilia by Flying “Progress Pride” Flag at LGBTQI+ Event

Deputy White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates lashed out at Fox News on Wednesday over an article about the backlash to Joe Biden flying the so-called “Progress Pride” flag at a “Pride” month celebration held on the South Lawn last Saturday for Biden’s LGBTQI+ base.

The Fox article was headlined, “White House flew controversial new transgender flag that promotes grooming and pedophilia, say critics.”

After pushback from the White House on Twitter, the headline was changed to, “White House flew controversial new transgender flag that troubles some critics in the gay community” and a tweet with the original headline was deleted.

Bates posted over the Fox News tweet of the article with the original headline, “[email protected] is characteristically lying through their teeth. Please see Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox News Network. Fox never even communicated the malicious and discredited foundation of this article to the White House. Then they lie about whether we responded at all.”

Bates then posted a copy of an email inquiry from Fox about the flying of the “Progress Pride” flag.

On Sunday, the White House posted a video about “Pride Month” with remarks by Joe Biden claiming “these are our kids.” But he’s not a groomer, “To the LGBTQI+ Community – the Biden-Harris Administration has your back.”

A mysterious and divisive new symbol of pride had a coming-out party at the White House on Saturday. The Biden administration’s Pride Month celebration on the South Lawn this past weekend included a new pastel tribute to transgender, non-binary and intersex Americans that was hung from the portico of the people’s house. However, some critics have taken issue with the new “Progress Pride Flag” — with some even saying that in their opinion, it appears to reference a cult of pedophilia infecting many institutions and represents an unwanted takeover of traditional gay symbolism. “The flag represents to us an ideology, a political statement of indoctrinating kids and trans kids and pushing kids to sterilize and mutilate themselves,” Jaimee Michell, the lesbian founder of Gays Against Groomers, told Fox News Digital. She posted an image to Twitter on Wednesday morning showing the new flag being thrown in the trash.

